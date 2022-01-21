Piwowarczyk's late goal lifts Fox past Fort Zumwalt South

AFFTON — Jason Piwowarczyk knew it was time to go to work.

The Fox High junior and his teammates just surrendered a three-goal lead in the third period to a plucky Fort Zumwalt South team in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Affton Ice Rink on Friday night as Fox was trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

Piwowarczyk ended the skid in style, scoring the game-winner with just 56 seconds left to lift Fox to a 6-5 win.

“We knew what we had to do,” Piwowarczyk said. “We're all a five-man unit. We know everybody plays a role on this team, and it's just getting pucks deep, cycle, get good shots on net and we just stuck to our game and came up with the ‘W.’”

Piwowarczyk and Richard Sheffey each scored twice, Connor Westbrook had a goal and two assists and Adin Kelly also scored for Fox (10-3-4). Caden Harrison and Trevor Kohm had two assists apiece, and Justin Greer made 28 saves.

Fox coach James Hohmeier said it was important to regain momentum heading into the playoffs.

“I wasn't worried,” he said. “We've had the foot on the gas all year long, slip ups, things like that are going to happen. … It's fine to face some adversity throughout the year. It helps you get stronger.”

Riley Miller, Alec Wilson and Kaleb Kochner each had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Evans and Barrett Cornell also scored for Zumwalt South (8-5-5). Alexander Adkerson made 22 saves.

Sheffey’s second of the game broke a 2-all tie with five minutes left in the second. Sheffey didn’t miss with a laser in the upper-right corner after a Kohm pass found him unmarked in the slot.

Westbrook scored on a breakaway to make it 4-2 Fox early in the third. Sheffey and Kohm got the assists.

“Our line is the grinder line,” Sheffey said. “We just got to get in there. I've got two big guys on my line, so I feel like we fit in well.”

Kelly extended the Warriors’ lead five minutes later, only to have Evans respond for the Bulldogs seven seconds later.

Cornell’s tip with 6:31 left brought the Bulldogs back within one, and Kochner completed the comeback to make it 5-all with three minutes left.

“It's definitely a coaching point,” Hohmeier said. “Games like that, third period, you've got to be tight, especially come playoffs. If you've got to stay clean in your own zone and make it smooth.”

Miller’s power-play goal with 6:43 left in the first period gave Zumwalt South a 1-0 lead. The score came on a diving swipe by Miller that found its way into the net with just six seconds left in the man-advantage.

Sheffey answered with a power-play goal of his own for Fox, poking in a rebound, to tie the game two minutes into the second period.

Piwowarczyk gave Fox a 2-1 lead just 69 seconds later, tipping in a Ryan Knibb slapshot for his 15th goal of the season.

Wilson drew Zumwalt South even with another power play goal at 5:20 of the second.

“Every time we give up a lead, it’s something to learn from,” Piwowarczyk said. “We just got to take and build off of it.”