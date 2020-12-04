Priory breaks out to roll past Northwest

FENTON – The Priory hockey team wouldn’t let it happen again.
The Rebels entered their game against Northwest on Friday night fresh off a loss to MICDS in which they handily outshot the Rams. Again, Priory skated off the ice after the first period with an 18-3 shots advantage over the Lions only to have goose eggs on the scoreboard.
“It’s been a weird start to the season,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “We’ve been dominating play, dominating shots on goal and it just hasn’t been falling for us. We just had to keep encouraging the guys. We knew we were going to get through it, it was just a matter of when.”
When happened to be the second period as Priory scored four times en route to a 6-0 win over Northwest in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Division game at the Fenton Forum.
Charles Walker scored twice, Gabriel Kraus and Cameron Phillips each had a goal and an assist and Patrick O’Keefe and Montana Vacha also scored for Priory (2-1-1). Alexander Albert had a pair of assists and William Azrak made 10 saves while earning his first win of the season.
“We just had to keep shooting,” Kraus said. “We knew they would eventually start going in.”
Elisha Caine did his best to keep Northwest (0-3) in it with 35 saves. Zack Highfill played the last 10 minutes in goal and made six saves.
Priory dominated the first period, outshooting Northwest 18-3, but Cain stymied chance after chance by the Rebels in keeping the game knotted in a scoreless tie.
“I’d say in the last in the last three games counting this game, he's well over 160 shots that he's faced,” Northwest coach Ziggy Ziegler said. “He is the backbone of this team.”
Cain managed to get his glove on a Malikai Vacha chance as the puck came close to be trickling in and he got his pad on a Gary Gaertner slapper later in the frame.
The second period started just like the first, with Cain turning away shot after shot.
But O’Keefe finally broke Cain’s spell, poking home a rebound off a Phillips shot to give Priory a 1-0 lead at the 5 minute, 27 second mark of the second. O’Keefe’s first of the season came on the Rebels’ 26th shot on goal in the game.
Kraus doubled the Priory advantage by pouncing on a Northwest turnover at center ice and scoring on a breakaway with 5:55 left in the middle frame.
“My buddy (Walker) ust got it up to me and I took it down the lane and went top shelf,” Kraus said.
Priory broke it open with two goals in 33 seconds late in the second.
Walker started the barrage with a power play goal with 2:06 left and Phillips scored off a Grant McGowan feed on the Rebels’ next rush to make it 4-0.
“We’ve got a fairly newish team this year so we’re going through a bit of growing pains right now, trying to get in rhythm so we’ll take whatever we can,” Getz said. “We got a power play goal tonight so we’re going to build off that. We got six goals on 50 shots so we’re going to keep moving forward. Next, we’ve got to find a way to score in the first period, we haven’t done that yet.”
Walker and Montana Vacha added third period goals for Priory. Ziegler pulled Cain after the Walker goal.
“I just didn't want his self-esteem and everything to drop because of being pelted so many times for the last three games,” Ziegler said. “He was doing everything he could. He’s a tremendous goaltender and we are fortunate to have somebody like that.”
