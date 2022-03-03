Priory makes run to Wickenheiser Cup final a year after early exit

Priory's hockey team is making the most of its second chance.

The Ravens were the top seed last season in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association’s Wickenheiser Cup tournament but got knocked out in the first round.

Priory once again earned the top seed in this season's 16-team Wickenheiser Cup playoffs. But the Ravens didn’t bow out early this time.

“Being the No. 1 seed is pretty big deal, so coming up short with that was kind of a kind of a letdown,” Priory senior forward Cameron Phillips said. “We didn't want that to happen again.”

Priory won every game of a three-game preliminary round, swept Fort Zumwalt South in the quarterfinals and edged Parkway West with a late goal in a Game 3 minigame in the semifinals.

The Ravens (22-6) will face Lafayette (10-14-3) in the Wickenheiser Cup title game at Centene Community Ice Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

“I think this team is just resilient,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “They understand the opportunity they have this year, more so than they had last year, and the coaching staff is also better as well at understanding how we need to push this team.”

Scoring is not an issue for the Ravens.

Charlie Walker (27 goals, 23 assists) and Maxwell Wagener (26 goals, 19 assists) form a potent one-two punch. Phillips (10 goals, 16 assists), Ryan Lally (8 goals, 17 assists) and Henry Leritz (4 goals, 4 assists) have excelled in larger roles this season.

“Focus has really been the key thing this year,” Phillips said. “Last year was a little bit less focused.”

The road to the Wickenheiser final hasn’t always been smooth.

The turning point of the season came following a 5-3 loss Dec. 20 to Westminster. Getz said there was a heavy emphasis on skating during the next practice, a tough 90-minute session.

“We just played bad and it was kind of building up to this where it was more individualistic and not team-oriented,” Getz said. “My coaches and I put our heads together, like, ‘All right, we're going to punish them.' ”

Priory responded with a 14-game winning streak to finish out the regular season and into the playoffs. The Ravens shut out their next five opponents after the Westminster loss in December.

“We really realized that we have to keep playing our game and not get too buried in whatever else is going on outside of it,” Phillips said. “So we just have to keep playing our game and keep our minds focused on the game.”

Priory's winning streak ended Saturday with a 4-2 loss to Parkway West in Game 2 of the Wickenheiser semifinal series, forcing a winner-take-all minigame.

The Longhorns took an early lead in the 10-minute tiebreaking game, but Wagener evened the score just seconds later and Walker scored the game-winner with 26 seconds left as a Gabriel Kraus slapshot deflected off Walker's arm and into the net.

Getz said that play showed the growth he's seen in Walker, who was a second-team All-Metro performer last year.

“He just always wanted the puck, always wanted to shoot and always try and score,” Getz said. “He was in it to acquire points and now as he's gotten older, especially this year, wearing a letter, we've seen him doing the things that don't make it on the stat sheet to help the team win, and in doing so, that also by chance gives him a chance to get points. So I’ve got the kid blocking shots at this point. I never thought I'd see it. You want to talk about growing up and buying in, if there's anybody on the team that wants to win more, I can't think of anyone more than Charlie.”

Some good fortune doesn’t hurt, either, as Getz picked Wagener’s name out of a hat in the player pool draft before the season. Wagener attends Mehlville High, which doesn’t have a team, and is talented player.

Lafayette beat Priory 6-3 in the season opener for both teams Nov. 1. The Lancers are riding a seven-game win streak.

Both teams are seeking to win the Wickenheiser title for a third time. Priory last won it in 2007, while Lafayette hoisted the trophy in 2019.

“They play better games, they play better competition, and they've been kind of a machine going through these playoffs, so we understand that it's going to be tough," Getz said. "We understand they come in with a lot of talent and they outnumber us as well. But it's one game and we're going to give it our best effort.”