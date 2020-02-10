Rubenstein's last-second goal lifts Lafayette into semifinal with series win over Marquette

CHESTERFIELD — Sam Rubenstein thought for a brief moment.
The Lafayette High junior winger then answered his own question.
"Does it get any better than this?" he said. "I don't think so."
Rubenstein scored with 1.1 seconds left to help Lafayette salvage a series-clinching 2-2 tie with Marquette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association quarterfinal contest on Monday at Maryville University Hockey Center.
Lafayette (13-10-3) will face Vianney in a two-game semifinal series beginning on Feb. 22 at Centene Community Ice Center.
The multi-talented Rubenstein managed to poke a loose puck past Marquette goalie Mac Beatrice as the seconds ticked down in the second game of the two-game series.
Lafayette won the first game 7-2 on Friday and would have been headed to a 10-minute mini-game with its rival had Rubenstein not scored his 12th goal of the season.
The Lancers, who won the second-tier Wickenheiser Cup last season, will now try and become the first team to win back-to-back titles at different levels.
Plus, Rubenstein keeps his personal quest for three successive championships alive. As a freshman, he helped Whitfield win the Mid-States third-tier Founders Cup before guiding Lafayette to last year's Wickenheiser Cup.
"This is a dream, beating your rival with a late goal in front of a huge crowd," Rubenstein said. "Amazing."
Marquette (13-10-3) had dominated Lafayette in previous years, but the rivalry began to shift in the Lancers' favor this time around. Marquette did not lose to Lafayette during a 12-game stretch from Jan. 8, 2016 to Jan 31, 2020.
"They kind of owned us the last three years," Rubenstein said. "This was big for us. (Marquette) is kind of a wall we needed to pass. We feel like we can take on anyone now."
The goal came as the result of a last-second push by the Lancers, who pulled freshman goalie Konner Canova, who turned in several fine saves earlier in the contest.
Junior defenseman Jack Thomas tossed the puck toward the goal and Rubenstein managed to pick up the loose change in front of the net.
"It hit the goalie's glove and I just hacked at it," Rubenstein said. "Luckily enough it went in. The place went crazy."
The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead on senior Devin Tockman's second goal with 5:50 left in the second period. They hunkered down and protected the one-goal cushion in hopes of a mini-game.
But the puck bounced the Lancers way down the stretch.
"Everything was to the net," Lafayette coach Jim Carrico said. "On every shot, you never know what's going to happen. It happened to bounce our way. We got lucky."
Marquette coach Gary Tockman felt his team played well enough to win.
"They got the puck on net and when you have 11 sticks banging at it, it's going to hit somebody, somewhere," Gary Tockman said.
Canova kept his team in the contest with several key stops when the Lancers were trailing 2-1. He was mentally prepared to get ready for the mini-game before Rubenstein worked his magic.
"Being in the final four my freshman year, just unbelievable," Canova said. "I knew this was going to be a tough game. But every one of us did what we had to do to get this done."
Lafayette junior Justin Sprague tallied with 4:07 left in the first period to tie the game.
"The boys are all in and that showed tonight," Carrico said. "We've got our work cut out for us, but I like our chances. We're ready to see what we can do."