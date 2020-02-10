Rubenstein's last-second goal lifts Lafayette into semifinal with series win over Marquette

"This is a dream, beating your rival with a late goal in front of a huge crowd," Rubenstein said. "Amazing."

Marquette (13-10-3) had dominated Lafayette in previous years, but the rivalry began to shift in the Lancers' favor this time around. Marquette did not lose to Lafayette during a 12-game stretch from Jan. 8, 2016 to Jan 31, 2020.

"They kind of owned us the last three years," Rubenstein said. "This was big for us. (Marquette) is kind of a wall we needed to pass. We feel like we can take on anyone now."

The goal came as the result of a last-second push by the Lancers, who pulled freshman goalie Konner Canova, who turned in several fine saves earlier in the contest.

Junior defenseman Jack Thomas tossed the puck toward the goal and Rubenstein managed to pick up the loose change in front of the net.

"It hit the goalie's glove and I just hacked at it," Rubenstein said. "Luckily enough it went in. The place went crazy."

The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead on senior Devin Tockman's second goal with 5:50 left in the second period. They hunkered down and protected the one-goal cushion in hopes of a mini-game.

But the puck bounced the Lancers way down the stretch.