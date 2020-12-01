Rudman scores four goals, leads shorthanded Fort Zumwalt West to victory

WENTZVILLE — Fort Zumwalt West’s Daniel Rudman made the most of his extra ice time.
The Jaguars entered their game against Fort Zumwalt South short-handed as coronavirus has taken its toll on the program. West’s entire JV team is in quarantine, which took five players off the varsity roster and forced West to play with just two lines in its Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game Tuesday at Wentzville Ice Rink.
Rudman gave Zumwalt West a big boost with a career night, scoring four goals and adding an assist in the Jaguars’ 7-3 win.
“It was tough to be going out every other shift, but we just did what we could as a team and it turned out good for us,” Rudman said.
Trent Van Gels had a goal and an assist and Jack Rider and Jameson McGrath also scored for West (2-0-1). Jarrett Meyers made 27 saves.
Brayden Wilson scored twice and Isaac Risse also scored for South (1-2). Alexander Adkerson made 25 saves.
“The guys played really well,” West assistant coach Chris McGuire said. “I told them going in, a short bench, you know they're going to have to play for the guy next to him. And I thought they went out and executed pretty well.”
West took the lead for good in the second period in a sequence that started with a big pad save from Meyers on an Alexander Paul one-timer from the slot.
Rudman broke a 1-1 tie 17 seconds later, putting in his own rebound after being left alone in front of the net at the 5:35 mark of the second period. Alexander Hemmer got his first point of the season with the helper as the Jaguars took a 2-1 lead.
“Our goalie, Jarrett, he had a big night and he played unreal,” Rudman said. “So, that was good to help him out.”
Rider added to the West lead 81 seconds later with a strong finish on a rush with Rudman.
Wilson buried a backhand on a breakaway for South to cut it to 3-2 with 4:36 left in the middle frame.
“I thought our boys kept battling,” South assistant coach Troy Watson said. “I don't think we ever felt on the bench that we were out of the game. Every time we went down by a goal or two goals, I think we thought that we were still in the game and our guys never lost confidence.”
Rudman restored the Jaguars’ two-goal advantage with a nice dangle that freed him up in the high slot to score on a low wrist shot with 2:26 left in the second.
Risse got the Bulldogs back to within a goal after finding a loose puck amid a scramble in front of the Jaguars’ net at the 4:33 mark of the third period.
But Rudman gave the Jaguars a big insurance goal with 3:25 left in the game. It was his first ever high school hat trick.
“Our top line, they move the puck very well and they're starting to finally click,” McGuire said, who also credited team captain Owen McNamee for his strong puck movement for his puck control and passing from the Jaguars’ defensive end. “They know how to find each other in the right spot on the ice.”
McGrath and Rudman added late goals as West pulled away.
Van Gels put the Jaguars up just 69 seconds into the contest, burying a perfect feed from Josh Eigenmann.
“I caught it on my skate and kind of whiffed on it to be honest,” Van Gels said. “It didn't really set in until I got it.”
Wilson evened it up for South with 1 minute left in the first as his wrist shot trickled under the pads of Meyers. Wilson, a sophomore, was playing his first game with the Bulldogs this season after missing their first two contests while playing for his AAA team.
“This is one of the better teams in St. Charles,” Watson said. “With the COVID restrictions we're only playing the St Charles teams so if we play like this, we're going to win some hockey games.”
Fort Zumwalt West 7, Fort Zumwalt South 3
