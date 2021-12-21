Rudman's hat trick helps power Fort Zumwalt West past Timberland

West’s forecheck set the tone from the opening faceoff.

The Jaguars were relentless on the puck and won numerous battles for it along the boards keeping the ice tilted in their favor.

“We don't really get a big student section often,” Eigenmann said. “To see that many people there, we were just all hyped and we wanted to put on a show so they would come out to more games. We were all working as a team, came out hard, moved the puck and we kept through it the whole game.”

Steinman gave West the lead, placing a wrister just under the crossbar to make it 1-0 at the 4 minute, 20 second mark of the first period.

Eigenmann extended the Jaguars lead, with a laser from the high slot with 6:04 left in the first.

Diel’s second goal of the season gave West a 3-0 lead with 2:41 left and Rider’s wrister with 1:03 left capped a dominant opening frame for the Jaguars.

Rudman found the back of the net for West with 4:54 left of in the second period, roofing a quick shot from the left circle.