Edwardsville freshman Anthony Ruklic (71) celebrates his goal with Edwardsville senior Sam Gibbons (11) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville freshman Carson Weber (37) skates the puck out from behind his own goal on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit sophomore Tyler Catalano (15) tries to knock the stick of Edwardsville Tigers senior Collin Salter (87) off the puck on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville freshman Anthony Ruklic (71) flips the puck past Summit senior Bailey Marler (70) for a goal on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit senior Ryan Francis (88) celebrates his goal with Summit senior John Dalton (27) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit freshman Jack Brennan (89) tries to tip the puck past Edwardsville junior Jonas Akeman (32) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville junior Cameron Gillen (7) gets ready to take a shot while on a breakaway on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit senior Gavin Shedelbower (18) tries to block a shot by Edwardsville senior Mark Tucker (3) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville freshman Anthony Ruklic (71) celebrates his goal with Edwardsville senior Sam Gibbons (11) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Kennedy Recreational Center in St. Louis, Mo. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville High freshman Anthony Ruklic is feeling more comfortable on the ice.
The skilled forward scored twice, giving him seven goals in his first six games, to lead Edwardsville to a 6-3 win over Summit in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game on Monday at the Kennedy Ice Rink.
“It’s just fun playing with these guys,” Ruklic said. “Everybody was going. All around it was a good game.”
Mark Tucker scored twice and William Schuster had a goal and two assists for Edwardsville (5-2-1). Codi Klenke also scored, Justin Harper had a pair of assists, and Jonas Akeman made 19 saves.
“I think just managing the puck, that was the best game we’ve had all year,” Edwardsville coach Jason Walker said. “We were smart. When we didn’t have anything we got the puck to an area where we could get it and we could forecheck and we could get it back.”
Salvatore Cerrato, Ryan Francis and Eric Battelle scored for Summit (9-2). Neil Cerrato had two assists and Bailey Marler made 21 saves.
“We didn’t have enough legs towards the end,” Summit coach Justin Maroon said. “We ran out of gas. We had two penalties in the third to kill, that took a lot out of us.”
Tucker broke a 2-2 tie for Edwardsville at the 4:43 mark of the second period with his ninth of the season. Turner finished an odd-man rush created by a turnover in the neutral zone.
Ruklic’s second of the game gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead with 5:36 left in the second period. Parker Terch and Harper got the assists.
“One of the things we’ve struggled with the last couple of years is getting goals,” Walker said. “Anthony’s the type of guy who can score. Coming in as a freshman and making the impact that he’s made, it says a lot.”
Salvatore Cerrato’s power play goal with 3:02 left in the second drew Summit back within one. His shot from just inside the blue line found its way through a maze of traffic and into the net for his sixth goal of the season.
Summit stayed in the game in the third by killing off a pair of penalties.
But Schuster’s goal with 1:07 left put it away for the Tigers. Tucker added an empty-netter seconds later.
“I think the key word for the night was calm,” Schuster said. “We were really calm with the puck and we weren’t in any hurry to get rid of it.”
The teams traded goals in the first period as Battelle scored for Summit midway through the frame, but Ruklic evened it with a breakaway showing off his speed with 46 seconds left.
Klenke gave Edwardsville a 2-1 lead early in the second period, burying a feed by Sam Gibbons from behind the net into the top right corner.
“We came out there and worked hard and I think we were beating them to the puck all over the ice out there,” Schuster said. “Our hard work in practice really showed.”
Francis evened the game for Summit just 51 seconds later with assists from Neil Cerrato and Wyatt Hill.
“The shots that they got were the shots we felt OK with giving up,” Walker said. “Shots from outside. That top line of theirs is very skilled and to hold them to what we held them to, our team defense was great.”
