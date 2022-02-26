Salthouse, Govero lead De Smet past CBC, into Challenge Cup championship

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — De Smet forward Nicholas Salthouse went with a trusted move when it mattered most Saturday night.

Salthouse was the only goal scorer in a three-round shootout as De Smet outlasted CBC 1-0 in the minigame and shootout to decide their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice.

“One of my consistent moves is to come down and kind of change and go off-speed on the goalie,” Salthouse said. “We knew what he was going to try to do with the play, so I sat there and ripped it.”

De Smet goalie Brady Govero stopped all three CBC chances in the shootout to make Salthouse’s shot stand as the series winner.

CBC was the defending Challenge Cup champion.

“When he scored that it was game over,” Govero said of his mindset. “It was us all day.”

De Smet (16-6-3) advanced to play in the championship game at Centene at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Both goalies shined in the 10-minute minigame, forcing it into a five-minute sudden-win period. Govero robbed Nicholas Puricelli in the opening minutes, while CBC’s Jack Solomon went post to post to keep De Smet from a sure game-winner late in the period.

Thomas Ruder scored three times and Govero made 26 saves as De Smet beat CBC 3-1 in Game 2, forcing the minigame.

Charlie Wind scored and Solomon made 16 saves for CBC (19-4-2).

De Smet held CBC shotless for the first 6 minutes 30 seconds of the game. The Spartans took six shots themselves during that span.

Ruder gave De Smet a 1-0 lead at the 5:11 mark of the first period, banging home a rebound off a Salthouse shot.

Salthouse had a golden opportunity to add to the Spartans' lead, but Solomon stretched his pad out to deny him on a breakaway with a minute to go in the opening frame.

Ruder added to the lead with a quick wrister after a perfect outlet pass from Vito Biondo III sprung him on a partial break to make it 2-0 De Smet with 2:54 left in the second period.

“Our mindset was just get the pucks in deep,” Salthouse said. “We knew what we had to do. We know we’re a hard-working team. Obviously, we’re really skilled too, but we rely on our effort and that pushed us through.”

Govero stood tall in net for the Spartans, turning away all 10 CBC shots in the middle stanza.

“He was phenomenal,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “He’s been phenomenal all playoffs. It’s really been a strong bounce back year for him.”

Wind appeared to get CBC on the board midway through the third period, but officials ruled the net was knocked off the goal line on his scoring attempt.

Wind did score with 2:08 left in the third, poking in a rebound with the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, but Ruder ended the comeback bid by completing the hat trick with an empty netter with 55 seconds left.

De Smet knows it will have a tough challenge no matter who is the opponent in the championship game.

“Hopefully more of the same, just outwork the other team,” Durso said. “We’re really going to be prepared for them.”