Salthouse scores early to help De Smet knock off Vianney

AFFTON – De Smet Jesuit senior Nicholas Salthouse announced his presence with authority on Friday night.

Salthouse scored twice in the first four minutes of the Spartans’ game against Vianney, setting the tone for a 5-1 De Smet win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Conference game at the Affton Ice Rink.

“Every game just starts to matter a little bit more now you're creeping into February and the playoffs,” Salthouse said. “Just trying to get the boys going early and just get everything rolling.”

Kyle Sindelar, Theodore Porter and Jack Croghan also scored for De Smet (11-4-2), which hasn’t lost in five games going 4-0-1 during that span.

Alexander Rivolta made 21 saves to earn his first varsity win.

It was just Rivolta’s third start of the season, but he’s been sharp every time he’s been between the pipes. The junior is 1-1-1 and has stopped 65 of 68 shots faced for a .956 save percentage.

“I was a little nervous at first and settled in,” Rivolta said. “I got a couple of (saves on) breakaways early that really just kind of boosted my confidence.”

Owsley Mejia-Troop scored and Isaac Mejia-Troop made 25 saves for Vianney (5-10-3).

Salthouse gave De Smet the lead with a power play goal at the 2 minute, 39 second mark of the first period.

It took Salthouse just 73 seconds to strike again as he whipped a wrist shot from the right circle to push the lead to 2-0.

“We're led heavy by some seniors and Salty is one of them and for him to get those two early against a good goaltender, it kind of sets the tone,” De Smet coach Casey Ott said. “I think it kind of got the guys really buzzing.”

Rivolta stood tall during, of all things, a De Smet power play as he made three consecutive top notch saves on Vianney shorthanded chances.

Isaac Mejia-Troop kept Vianney in it with several tough saves during a Spartans’ flurry early in the second period.

Sindelar finally broke through as his shot from the high slot found its way through traffic to give De Smet a 3-0 lead with 5:37 left in the second.

“Just working hard, skating in the pucks deep, just trying to play the game the right way,” Salthouse said. “Just keep building on the things heading into the playoffs.”

A pair of tip-ins sealed the game for the Spartans early in the third period. Porter started the scoring with a deflection of a Charles Skinner slap shot to make it 4-0 and Croghan got his stick on an August Eisenbeis shot a couple minutes later.

“The message has been playoffs are right around the corner, right, so we've got a pocket of games this weekend and it's been focusing on the details,” Ott said. “Early on, we're struggling to score goals and we're finding the goal scoring now with the details side of the game and you're getting the goaltending tonight, that helps.”

Owsley Mejia-Troop’s goal late in the third snapped Rivolta’s shutout bid.

“We’re young, we're a year away, but we’ll be a thorn in someone’s side in the playoffs," Vianney coach Kevin McGlynn said.