Schreck's three-goal effort sends Francis Howell to rivalry victory

CHESTERFIELD — Francis Howell junior Hayden Schreck doubled his pleasure Monday night.
Schreck, who entered the Vikings’ game against Francis Howell Central with three goals on the season, recorded a hat trick to lead Howell to a 6-2 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game at Maryville University Hockey Center.
“It feels great,” Schreck said. “It seems like we've been getting the job done as of recently so love to see that as a team and the individual success shown today.”
Ethan Degroat scored twice and Kyle Vossmeyer also had a goal for Howell (11-0). Stephen Tiemeyer Jr. made 21 saves.
Seeger Trendley and John Wuertz scored for Central (8-3-1). Carson Dahl made 35 saves.
Howell put the game out of reach scoring twice in the first 55 seconds of the third period.
Schreck made it 4-1 with an unassisted power play goal just 20 seconds into the frame and Vossmeyer followed seconds later with an off-balance shot that found the upper right corner.
“I think with that goal we took control and just really made the game ours,” Schreck said.
Wuertz found the back of the net for Central with a back-hander on the power play midway through the third, but Schreck ended any thoughts of a Spartans comeback with a power play goal of his own, tipping in a Tanner Wyatt shot late in the third for Howell.
It was Schreck’s first hat trick of the season.
“He definitely stepped up his game,” Howell coach Larry Bumb said. “He's actually a true sniper. When he gets opportunities like that he knows how to finish them.”
Degroat gave Howell an early 1-0 lead in the first period, roofing in a backhander at the 1:36 mark after using his speed to get around the Central defense.
Degroat doubled the Vikings’ advantage with 5:33 left in the first. The goal came seconds after Dahl made a dazzling pad save on an Isaac Cooper drive, but the Spartans couldn’t clear and Alek Nelson and Wyatt Sirimaturos kept the play alive before finding Degroat wide open at the side of the net.
“We kind of fell apart in the second (period) obviously with a bunch of penalties, so it was good that we got an early start there,” Degroat said.
Degroat has a seven-game scoring streak and has four goals in his last two games.
The Vikings offense found its groove once Bumb put Degroat on a line with Nelson and Cooper.
“Almost every shift they dominate,” Bumb said. “They just do an absolutely tremendous job of supporting each other and playing as a unit.”
Dahl flashed his pad again, stretching out to make another highlight reel save on a Vossmeyer rush late in the first.
“He's just unbelievable,” Central coach Mark Jones said of Dahl. “Always making big saves keeping us in it and I think they had 40 something shots tonight. He made a lot of big saves and unfortunately we just couldn't get the bounces to go our way.”
Trendley got Central back in it by intercepting a Vikings clearing attempt and ripping a shot into the upper left corner to cut the Howell lead to 2-1 at the 2:26 mark of the second period.
Central was called for 11 penalties for 46 penalty minutes, compared to seven penalties for 22 minutes for Howell.
Schreck regained Howell’s two-goal advantage, clanging a wrister off the bottom of the crossbar with 6:31 left in the second. Ethan Ormson’s pass freed up Schreck on an odd-man rush as the Vikings took advantage of a pinched-in Central defenseman.
Schreck believes Howell has another gear to find as the playoffs near.
“We're not in playoff shape at all,” Schreck said. “We need to really start bearing down and get in the gym and start blocking some shots.”