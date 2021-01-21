Seckman gears up for playoffs with resounding win over Eureka

Seckman High senior Collin Johnson is a man on a mission.
“We want to go play in the Challenge (Cup) and play against the best teams in the state,” Johnson said. “I just go out there and want to work for the team and do as much as I can for the team and leave it all out there.”
While playoff pairings and seedings won’t be decided until this weekend, Johnson and his teammates are doing their best to leave a strong final impression on the selection committee.
Johnson and Drew Whitener each had a goal and three assists and Hayden Berberich scored twice as Seckman beat Eureka 7-2 on Thursday in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at the Kennedy Ice Rink.
Seckman (11-3) won for the ninth time in its last 10 games.
“The team is really kind of close-knit this year, so the vibe in the room is great,” Seckman coach Kory Haywood said. “They keep working really hard, so if they do all those things, eliminate the mistakes, we're going to be fine.”
Berberich said the key to the success is keeping things simple.
“We stick to our game,” Berberich said. “We know we’ve got the talent. We just go out and pull it off.”
Carter Ammel and Gavin Freie each had a goal and an assist, Phillip Harrell also scored and goaltender Tyler Montgomery made seven saves for the Jaguars.
Jacob Heuerman and Richard Klein scored for Eureka (3-11-1). Netminder Jacob Waeltermann made 24 saves.
Berberich gave Seckman the lead just 96 seconds into the game. Johnson started the play with a strong effort to hold the puck in the zone. He got it to Whitener, who one-touched the pass to Berberich for the tip in.
Whitener doubled the Jaguars' advantage at 4 minutes, 5 seconds of the first period, finishing off a perfectly executed 3-on-1 with Chase Salger and Berberich.
“We talked about it in the locker room, we had to get on them early and keep on them the entire game,” Berberich said.
Eureka answered 42 seconds later as Heuerman rifled a laser into the upper right corner to cut the Seckman lead to 2-1.
Bryant Carter almost evened the game for the Wildcats late in the first, but his shot from the slot hit the post.
Seckman took advantage just 23 seconds later with an Ammel goal to make it 3-1. A hustle play by Freie set up the score. He raced down to avoid an icing call and then found a wide open Ammel in the slot for the wrister.
“In high school hockey, a lot of times you got a No. 1 line and the No. 4 line,” Eureka coach Joseph Nahm said. “This team has a whole bunch of number two lines. They just keep coming at you, they’re grinding and they don't give you the air to breathe.”
Seckman effectively put the game away with two quick goals to open the second period.
Harrell opened Seckman’s lead up to three with a goal at the 1:27 mark and Freie tipped in a Johnson slap shot from the point 67 seconds later to make it 5-1.
Johnson found the back of the net with a power play goal with 9 seconds left in the second. The 6-foot-2 defenseman leads Seckman with 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists).
“Just working in practice, you know, leave it all out there in practice and if you work hard in practice, it's going to lead to the game,” Johnson said. “From the start of the season, I've been busting my butt and I feel it's shown out there.”
Haywood said Johnson has been a difference-maker for the Jaguars.
“He's really offensive from that blue line down,” Haywood said. “He sees the net really well and gets shots off quick. He wants to be offensive. It helps us tremendously.”
Berberich added a third period goal for the Jaguars and Klein answered with a power play goal for Eureka with 6:18 left.
“We keep a simple system, but a lot of times when we get into these games where we might get behind, we panic and we get away from our game,” Nahm said. “Then it starts snowballing. So, if we can play a consistent, mentally tough game, then we're competitive.”