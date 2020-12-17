Seckman stays relentless in victory against Eureka

After graduating a large group of seniors, the Seckman ice hockey coaching staff didn’t quite know what to expect coming into this season.
The early results have been promising.
Drew Whitener scored a pair of third period goals Thursday night as Seckman won its third consecutive game with a 4-2 victory over Eureka in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at Kennedy Recreation Center.
“We’ve had to step up and take the lead,” senior Hayden Berberich said. “Make sure the younger kids get the experience they need.”
Drake Wilson had a goal and an assist, Collin Johnson also scored, and Carter Ammel and Gavin Freie each had a pair of assists for Seckman (5-2). Tyler Montgomery had five saves.
Bryant Carter and Jacob Heuerman scored, and Jacob Waeltermann made 34 saves for Eureka (0-6).
Whitener’s second goal, Seckman’s second power play goal of the game, proved to be the backbreaker. Whitener’s slapshot from the left point capped a prolonged shift in the Wildcats zone.
“We were out there for good minute and a half,” Whitener said. “I had a screen in front of the net, so I took a shot.”
Whitener gave the Jaguars a 3-1 lead early in the third, putting home a perfect feed from Dominic Erson from behind the Eureka net.
But Eureka responded quickly with Heuerman’s goal 57 seconds later to cut Seckman’s lead to 3-2. Heuerman leads the Wildcats with five goals in five games.
“We will have a good shift or two or a player will go out there and play solid, but then the next time just get lost,” Eureka coach Joseph Nahm said. “It's a matter of bringing that consistency to every shift and keeping that consistency for all 45 minutes of the game.”
Seckman controlled most of the first period with a persistent forecheck but had nothing to show for it early on due to Waeltermann, who made several tough saves including back-to-back stuffs on chances by Ammel and Phillip Harrell.
Carter rewarded his netminder by giving Eureka a 1-0 lead with 4:04 left in the first. Carter stole the puck from a Seckman defender deep in the Jaguars’ zone and went forehand-backhand for his second goal of the season.
Wilson drew Seckman even less than two minutes later, chipping the puck over an out-stretched Waeltermann who was on the ice during a frantic scramble in front of his net.
“This group has really come together in these weird times and really just kind of formed a bond,” Seckman assistant coach Zak Tobey said. “Our motto is, ‘Do whatever it takes,’ and they've definitely been doing that.”
Johnson’s power play goal with 5:49 left in the second period gave Seckman a 2-1 lead. Johnson unleashed a shot from the blue line that weaved its way through traffic and into the top corner of the net.
Waeltermann kept Eureka in the game with numerous big saves.
“He's our MVP right now, there's no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Nahm said. “He's the only reason why we're in these games.”
Seckman outshot Eureka 38-7, thanks in large part to an aggressive forecheck that kept the puck in the offensive zone for much of the contest.
“I think relentless would be a good word to describe our team,” Tobey said. “We're not always getting a ton of goals every game, but we're definitely getting a ton of shots and we're right there knocking on the door.”
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
Eureka vs. Seckman
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.