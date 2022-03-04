Sextro leads SLUH past De Smet in Challenge Cup championship

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis U. High senior Maxwell Sextro showed why he wears the captain’s “C” on his jersey Friday night.

Sextro’s goal and two assists will shine brightly in the scoresheet as he helped lead SLUH to a 3-1 win over De Smet in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship at a sold-out Centene Community Ice Center.

But it was the little things, such as unselfishly holding up a Spartans defender so his teammate, Benjamin Winkelmann, could score the game-clinching empty netter, that made the difference in SLUH winning its fourth state championship and first since 2019.

“I’m speechless,” said Sextro, who was named the game’s MVP. “SLUH hockey means the world to me. I’ve just grown up so much in the program.”

Daniel Sendobry also scored and had an assist, and Maksim Bely made 21 saves for SLUH (21-2-2).

Vito Biondo III scored and Brady Govero made 14 saves for De Smet (16-7-3).

Biondo’s power-play goal, a blast from the point, evened it at 1-all for De Smet just 68 seconds into the third period.

Sextro answered 46 seconds later, burying a wrister from the slot that was set up by pinpoint passing from Sendobry and Patrick Vogl.

“It was huge,” Sextro said. “We knew we needed to get it back. Our line said we needed to get it back and we did just that.”

Bely made several tough saves, including standing his ground during a late scramble, as De Smet searched for the equalizer.

But Winkelmann’s empty netter with 38 seconds to go clinched it for SLUH. Sextro created the play by standing up the Spartans defender and jarring the puck loose.

“All the little things are huge,” Winkelmann said. “I think that’s one of the bigger reasons why we won this game. Everyone played a huge part.”

SLUH coach Steve Walters wasn’t surprised Sextro came up big when the lights were at their brightest.

“He is a physical specimen,” Walters said. “He’s a great hockey player, the kids love him. From the time we got on the bus, he was focused, the team followed, and what a night for him.”

Bely faced an early flurry as De Smet had the game’s first eight shots on goal, but SLUH’s Nicholas Lyons had the best scoring chance early on when his shot from the left circle rang off the post.

Sendobry gave SLUH the lead a couple minutes later by taking advantage of a failed clearing attempt by De Smet to make it 1-0 with 5 minutes and 16 seconds left in the first period.

“Just a couple of mistakes on our end, they made us pay,” De Smet coach Chris Durso said. “We had our forwards a little too deep in the offensive zone and they didn’t get back on the backcheck in time.”

Govero made a pair of point-blank saves as SLUH attempted to add to its lead midway through the second period.

Bely returned the favor a couple minutes later, sprawling on the ice to somehow keep the Spartans from scoring during a wild scramble in front of the Jr. Billikens net. Bely’s effort drew chants of, “Bely, Bely” from the SLUH student section.

“Our guys weren’t panicking,” Walters said. “They knew their responsibilities and that our defense comes first.”

Winkelmann, a senior, said he couldn’t draw up a better end to his high school career.

“An unreal feeling,” Winkelmann said. “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for four years. That’s why we play high school hockey.”