Sirimaturos brothers help Francis Howell climb the Municipal Division standings

CHESTERFIELD — Francis Howell senior Wyatt Sirimaturos wasn’t going to let his younger brother have all the fun.

After William Sirimaturos, a junior, scored his first varsity goal against Marquette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at the Maryville University Ice Center on Monday night, Wyatt added two more in a 4-1 Vikings win.

“Obviously, he raised the competition,” Wyatt Sirimaturos said. “I had to put one in the back of the net too. I didn’t want him to steal the show.”

It was the first time the Sirimaturos brothers, known throughout Mid-States as two of the league’s best defensemen, scored in the same game.

The younger Sirimaturos gave Francis Howell the lead five minutes into the game on a slap shot from just inside the blue line that found its way into the net through traffic and off the Marquette goalie’s stick.

For a couple of periods, William had the bragging rights over Wyatt.

“I felt like I was better than him … at that moment,” William said.

Nobody was happier for William than his older brother .

“I was really excited when he scored,” Wyatt said. “A lot of us got really excited, especially me, it was good to finally get to see him get a goal.”

Wyatt Sirimaturos added a pair of insurance goals in the third after an Alex DeGroat goal snapped a 1-all tie.

“A couple of weak goals,” William quipped.

All joking aside, Francis Howell is off to a 13-1-1 start. It is a far cry from last season in which the Vikings won just seven regular season games while adjusting to the ultra-competitive Municipal Division after dominating in the St. Charles Division for years.

“This group just wants to succeed and play for each other and it's really paying off in this division this year,” Francis Howell coach Larry Bumb said. “This is where we want to be. This is absolutely where we want to be.”

Powering the turnaround is a stingy defense that entered Monday’s game allowing just 1.38 goals a game. The Sirimaturos brothers have led the unit.

“They're really solid and the other part of it is they're not the leaders by talking, they’re the leaders by going out and playing hard and giving it everything they got,” Bumb said. “When they're out there I always know I’m going to get their best effort. They're just really, really good people and they're just really good defensemen.”

The other part of the defensive equation is goalie Joe Christophel, who entered the Marquette game with a .935 save percentage.

True to form, Christophel made several tough saves during a Marquette power play early in the third period while the game was still tied at 1-all right before DeGroat scored what turned into the game-winner.

“Just kind of save what I can and be there for my team,” Christophel said. “I can’t win the game for my team, but I can make a difference.”

Christophel and the Sirimaturos are quick to give each other credit for the lack of goals allowed by the Vikings this season.

“They’re always solid,” Christophel said of the blue-liner brothers. “I can always count on them when they’re on the ice and they make my job easier.”

Wyatt said the team’s success starts with Christophel. “He’s been a rock,” he said.

Bumb said that humility shown between the goalie and defenders permeates throughout the entire team, creating a winning culture in the locker room.

“I see it all the time, they play for each other,” Bumb said. “They're here as a team and it's a true team. When we win, when we lose, it's all about togetherness and they play for each other.”

For the Sirimaturos, hockey has been a bonding agent for the siblings, who also play high-level club.

“We talk hockey,” William said. “We talk plays that we’re going to do and he (Wyatt) helps me a lot.”

Bumb said the Sirimaturos bring the same intensity to practice that they do to the games.

“It’s great example to give to the underclassmen that they literally come to practices just like it's a game and that's why they have the success that they get,” Bumb said.

The Sirimaturos, like the rest of their teammates, endured the growing pains last season in moving to the Municipal division.

“It’s a lot different playing teams in the Municipal Division,” Wyatt said. “It’s a completely different pace of game.”

But, he added, he likes the switch.

And the Vikings are making a statement that they can compete with the best Mid-States has to offer.

“I love playing those better teams,” Wyatt said. “It just makes the game a lot more fun. We definitely belong in this division. We’re a good team.”

Francis Howell 4, Marquette 1