SLUH gets postseason boost by ending nine-game winless streak against CBC

AFFTON — There are wins and then there are special wins.

The St. Louis U. High hockey team achieved the latter Friday night.

Daniel Sendobry and Logan Petlansky each had a goal and an assist to lead the Jr. Billikens to a 4-2 victory against CBC in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Conference game at Affton ice rink.

SLUH, the defending Challenge Cup champion, handed CBC its first loss of the season and snapped a nine-game winless streak against the Cadets dating back to January 1, 2019.

“CBC is like the brand team for high school (hockey),” Sendobry said. “CBC has really been a powerhouse these last few years. Knowing we can beat them going into the playoffs gives us a real big confidence booster. Its feels that we can beat any team and make another good state run.”

Kai Duncan and Dean Lyon also scored for SLUH (11-5-4). Maksim Bely made 31 saves.

“The playoffs have started for us,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said. “This is a big playoff win for us in our minds.”

Danny Stutte and Nicholas Puricelli scored for CBC (16-1-3). Brady Blumenberg made 18 saves.

“We just came out a little flat, started turning the puck over a bit and they made us pay,” CBC coach John Jost said. “This team never quit, so a lot of positives out of this game.”

Sendobry’s power play goal gave SLUH the lead with 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first period as his picked the upper corner with a quick wrist shot from the left circle.

Sendobry was the catalyst on the Jr. Billikens’ next goal, just 84 seconds later by blocking a shot from a CBC defender to start an odd man rush with Duncan. Sendobry fed Duncan, who finished the sequence with a backhander to make it 2-0.

“Once we got the first one, we were like, ‘OK we can play with these guys,’” Sendobry said.

Petlansky showed some nifty stickhandling to weave his way into the CBC zone and get off a quick shot to give SLUH a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

“The ‘D’ tried to cut me off and I just kind of put it around him, drove the net, top shelf was wide open,” Petlansky said.

Petlansky’s score came just over a minute after Bely made a stick save on a CBC three-on-one break.

“Max plays better when he sees guys in front of him working hard,” Walters said. “That’s what he said in the locker room, it was fun watching players blocking shots, working hard and having fun. It fires him up.”

Stutte gave CBC life late in the second scoring amid a scramble in front of the SLUH net.

Blumenberg responded with a big pad save seconds later on SLUH’s Patrick Vogl, who found himself alone in from the of the Cadets’ net.

Puricelli drew CBC to within a goal just 90 seconds into the third, finishing a perfectly executed odd man rush with Carter Clemons.

“SLUH, that’s the team we expected,” Jost said. “Our compete in the second and third period on the forecheck, backcheck, doing all the right things, there’s a lot more positives than negatives.”

But CBC couldn’t draw even, thanks in part to Bely who made several saves as the Cadets pressed for the equalizer and Lyon’s empty netter with 12 seconds left clinched the win for SLUH.

Both teams finish their regular seasons on Saturday, then it’s on to the playoffs.

“This is huge,” Petlansky said. “Beating an undefeated team is really special to us. Now we have to move on.”

