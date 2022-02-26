SLUH outlasts Vianney to advance to Challenge Cup championship

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — If St. Louis U. High sophomore Logan Petlansky was nervous Saturday night, he didn’t show it.

Petlansky’s empty-net goal stopped a late Vianney comeback bid and lifted SLUH to a 3-2 win in Game 2 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice Center.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Petlansky admitted. “The puck came out and I was like, ‘I’m going for it.’ Saw the net, had the puck and scored it.”

SLUH coach Steve Walters said it wasn’t an easy goal in that situation.

“That’s why we had Logan out on the ice when we did,” Walters said. “We had a couple games early in the year where we were trying to protect a one-goal lead and we were panicking. We even worked on it during practice, control the puck and don’t ice it if you don’t have to, and Logan’s been doing that all year. He’s really comfortable with the puck.”

SLUH (20-2-2) will play De Smet (16-6-3) in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Centene.

Sean Wiegers had a goal and an assist and Patrick Vogl also scored for SLUH. Maksim Bely made 16 saves.

John Dapron and Gianluca Boccardi scored, and Isaac Mejia-Troop made 17 saves for Vianney (15-7-2).

Vogl broke the 1-all tie for SLUH by pouncing on a loose puck as Mejia-Troop was out of position after making a sprawling save on a chance by Wiegers.

“I just saw players rush in and I saw Ben Winkelmann shoot the puck over to Wiegers,” Vogl said. “He crashed the net, so I just came into the slot. I was ready and I just shot it right in.”

Vogl’s goal, with 6 minutes and 54 seconds left in the third period, gave SLUH a commanding lead. Vianney, after losing Game 1, was in desperation mode needing an outright win to force a minigame.

But Vianney didn’t go quietly. Boccardi tied the game at 2-all with 1:14 left with a dazzling move on a penalty shot and the Golden Griffins had a power play seeking a last-second goal to force a minigame when Petlansky scored.

“Give credit to Vianney,” Walters said. “Just when you think you’re getting momentum, they have a way to break that momentum and they can score on any mistake, and that’s how they ended up scoring their goals tonight.”

Dapron’s shorthanded goal gave Vianney a 1-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first period. The goal came moments after Mejia-Troop went post to post to stymie a SLUH chance, allowing Dapron to break free on the counter and roof a backhander.

“What an exciting game,” Vianney coach Kevin McGlynn said. “Both teams came out with a mission and tried to accomplish it, came down to the last 30 seconds.”

Wiegers’ power-play goal midway through the second drew SLUH even. That tally was set up by a sprawling pad save less than a minute before by Bely to stop a Vianney odd-man rush.

Bely came up big again late in the period by stopping Joseph Hohl on a breakaway to keep the game knotted at 1-all.

“All of us were in this together,” Petlansky said. “We battled together. It was awesome.”

SLUH won both regular season matchups with De Smet, but Walters is not taking anything for granted with the championship on the line.

“They shutdown CBC today,” Walters said. “We really have to play our style. There’s no adjustments that we have to make for them. We’ve been playing this way all year long and we’re just going to go to battle playing the way we have all year.”