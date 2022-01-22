SLUH snaps losing skid to CBC in scoreless tie

AFFTON — One team was depleted, while the other hoped to start a new trend.

Neither CBC nor St. Louis U. High skated off the ice content Saturday night. But they both regained confidence and momentum as the postseason nears. The two heavyweights traded menacing body checks, blocked shots and a bevy of saves en route to a 0-0 tie during a Mid-States Hockey Club Association game at Affton Ice Rink.

The Cadets (15-2-2), who dressed just 11 skaters and two goaltenders because of players with AAA hockey scheduling conflicts, rebounded after falling 5-2 to Francis Howell on Jan. 14.

“We don’t make excuses,” Cadets coach John Jost said. “Certainly not one guy in that room made an excuse (Saturday). They just literally came out and played as hard as they could, and we tied a very good team.”

The Jr. Billikens (15-2-2) snapped a seven-game losing streak to CBC — a stretch dating back to the 2018-19 season.

SLUH was assertive from the opening faceoff. Its aggressive forecheck led to a flurry of early looks at the net. None of them panned out. Henry Serafin had two of those chances, but the junior forward’s point-blank shot was denied by CBC’s Conner Hof on one occasion.

Hof stopped all 27 shots he faced.

“He was terrific,” Jost said. “We’re blessed to have good goaltending throughout our program. But him, in particular tonight, did a great job. He was very poised in situations where we were running around and he controlled his rebounds. It’s very important to control your rebounds in those situations, and he did that.”

Hof's performance earned the De La Salle team MVP award — an accolade rarely handed out after a tie.

A junior backstop for the Cadets, Hof was on his toes all night. He made six saves in the opening 15 minutes.

He was masterful in the second period.

Hof kept the game scoreless with a dazzling display of acrobatics — and a bit of puck luck with 4 minutes and 14 seconds left in the second frame. The first-year varsity netminder dove to his left to deny one shot, stretched to his right to block the rebound, was knocked off balance and finally covered the puck while sitting in his own net.

“I was looking around trying to find it," Hof said, "and all of the sudden it’s right there and I just jumped on it."

CBC junior Grant Dawe had the best chance of the game midway through the third period.

Dawe deked a SLUH defender into the slot, but his wrister clanked off the right post with 9:25 remaining in regulation.

“They hit one, we went one,” Jost said. “We had some really good chances in the third.”

At the other end, SLUH junior goalie Maksim Bely also made some really good saves in the third.

Bely finished with 21 saves, many of which came with traffic in front of his net.

“Both goaltenders played exceptional,” Jr. Billikens coach Steve Walters said. “They stole a couple of goals each. It’s a great hockey game at 0-0 when the goalies are playing like that, and both teams played smart defensively. It was a very low shot total. It was a grind, and both teams were forcing the other team to make a mistake. And you didn’t see a lot of mistakes tonight.”

As the regular season winds down, the Cadets hope to have a full roster once again.

SLUH, meanwhile, hopes to use Saturday's tie as a springboard for a deep postseason run.

“I’ll tell you, the heart that was on our bench, these guys gave everything they had,” Walters said, “and I think it’s going to continue into the playoffs for us.”