SLUH sweeps Francis Howell to advance to Challenge Cup semifinals

AFFTON – St. Louis University High senior Benjamin Winkelmann was forced into a spectator role for the third period Monday night.

A victim of a slash in the second period, the forward cheered on his team with a bag of ice on his wrist as the Junior Billikens took on Francis Howell in Game 2 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal series at the Affton Ice Rink.

“I think just ice for the next couple of days and I think I will be ready to go,” Winkelmann said.

The minor bruise was the only low for SLUH in an 8-2 series-sweeping win over the Vikings.

The Jr. Billikens, the No. 2 seed, will take on No. 3 Vianney in Game 1 of the semifinals at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday, Feb. 25, with a start time to be determined.

Nicholas Lyons scored twice, Zachary Petlansky had a goal and three assists, Winkelmann and Sean Wiegers each had a goal and an assist for the winners. William Wagner, Finn Barry and Daniel Sendobry also scored for SLUH (18-2-2).

SLUH goalie Maksim Bely made 10 saves.

“I think the mindset was to finish the job that we started on Saturday,” Lyons said. “We came out hard, didn't give up anything.”

Isaac Cooper and Alek Nelson scored and Joe Christophel made 21 saves for Howell (9-14-2), which was moved to the Municipal Division this season after going undefeated in the St. Charles Division last season.

“I thought it was a great honor that Mid-States saw that we were able to move into that division and I thought we did well coming in,” Howell coach Larry Bumb said. “Seventh, not far out of sixth, we had a lot of really really close games that we lost. I thought for our first year in that division, we played really well.”

SLUH’s relentless forecheck tilted the ice in its favor from the opening puck drop as the Jr. Billikens outshot Howell 13-3 in the first period.

SLUH wasted no time capitalizing as Winkelmann gave it the lead on the first shot of the game 28 seconds into the opening period.

“I think physicality is important,” Winkelmann said. “I think just being fast on fast on the defenders. If you’re fast on the defenders, I think they'll cough it up more easily with our physicality.”

Wagner made it 2-0 just three minutes into the game with a laser from the top of the left circle that found the upper corner of the net.

“We smothered them defensively,” SLUH coach Steve Walters said. “I've not seen us come out that strong all season long. It was fun to see.”

Lyons continued the SLUH barrage scoring on a nice feed from Petlansky with 5:10 left in the opening frame.

Barry made it 4-0 with 2:59 left — his first goal with the Junior Billikens.

Lyons scored his second of the game just 11 seconds into the second period, erasing any hope of a better start to the middle stanza for Howell.

“We've got four lines that can play,” Lyons said. “So, every line gets a little rest and then they get out there, they're firing. The key is just having four great lines that can all contribute offensively.”

SLUH spent the majority of the second in the penalty box getting whistled for four minor penalties. That included an extended 5-on-3 advantage for Howell in which Cooper scored to get the Vikings on the board with 6:41 left in the second.

Sendobry scored for SLUH late in the second. Nelson scored for Howell in the third period, but SLUH capped the game with late goals from Wiegers and Petlansky.

SLUH is 1-1 against Vianney (15-5-2) this season with both games played back in December. The Golden Griffins swept Chaminade in their quarterfinal series.

“Vianney is a very physical team,” Walters said. “They're good defensively and have good goaltending. So, we're going to have to earn every battle and they're not going to be pretty goals, so we're going to have to grind it out.”