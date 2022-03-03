SLUH's Bely has chance for Mid-States first in Challenge Cup championship

St. Louis U. High junior Maksim Bely has a chance to make history.

If Bely can help lead the Jr. Billikens to a victory Friday against De Smet, he will become the first goaltender to win the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship a year after winning the Wickenheiser Cup with another team.

Bely led Ladue to last season's Wickenheiser Cup title. He played every minute of every game and went 7-0-1 in eight playoff games, stopping 181 of 189 shots (.958 save percentage). He was a first team All-Metro selection.

Ironically, Bely didn’t attend school at Ladue. He went to Parkway Central, but since that school didn’t have a team, he was drafted by the Rams in the Mid-States player pool.

The 6-foot netminder transferred to SLUH after last school year, in large part because his younger brother, Andrew, decided to enroll at the private school. Andrew also is a freshman goalie for the Jr. Billikens.

“We’ve never been as close as we are right now, and it's been really fun having him by my side the whole time,” Maksim Bely said. “It's really been a good experience for both of us.”

Bely has made a seamless transition, leading SLUH (20-2-2) to the brink of its fourth Challenge Cup title. The puck drops against De Smet (16-6-3) at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Centene Community Ice Center.

It is a rematch of the 2018 and 2019 Challenge Cup championship games, both won by SLUH. De Smet is seeking its 15th championship and first since 2010.

Bely’s arrival to the SLUH campus was welcome news to coach Steve Walters. The Jr. Billikens didn’t have a goalie returning on their roster, and Walters was ready to file paperwork with Mid-States to draft a goalie in the player pool.

“He's not only a clutch goaltender, he is a game stealer,” Walters said. “It can frustrate teams because they'll come down and he will steal a goal, but then it will transition the other way and we'll put the puck in the back of the net. It just demoralizes the other team.”

Bely made a quick impression on his new teammates. Walters remembers a drill where Bely was being peppered with shots and made save after save.

“He was just stoning everybody and the boys were excited,” Walters said. “A couple players came up to me and said, ‘Wow, he's good.’ ”

In the regular season, Bely went 8-2-1 with a 1.03 goals against average and a .945 save percentage. He is 4-0 in the postseason with a 2.00 GAA and .899 save percentage.

“This team has such a good defensive core, I haven't been seeing as many shots as I used to before,” Bely said.

Bely was born in Belarus but moved to the United States as a baby. Maksim in Belarus is the American equivalent to Max, which he goes by now.

He started playing hockey as a skater but committed to goalie when he was 12. He admires legendary Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick.

“I used to always watch his highlights and be fascinated with his athleticism and just how he does things, which is so different from all the other goalies,” Bely said.

The respect SLUH’s skaters have for Bely is apparent on and off the ice.

SLUH senior Nick Lyons was awarded the game MVP award after a 5-3 win over Vianney in Game 1 of last week's semifinal series. Lyons immediately gave the award to Bely, who made 24 saves in the effort.

“(The MVP is) asked to stand up and give a speech,” Walters said. “And he just said, ‘Boys, I'm happy to have this, but you know, I'm not going to be happy until we win a state championship.’ And that's just how he is.”

Bely has found a home at SLUH.

Not only does he love his teammates, he also feels more of a connection to the student section than he did being a drafted player last year.

“It’s just much more of a tight-knit group and everybody kind of knew each other,” Bely said. “Like I knew some people in the crowd, which is very different from last year, because I didn't really know anybody in the crowd.”

SLUH knows its opponent Friday.

The Jr. Billikens won both regular-season meetings against De Smet, including one of Bely's two shutouts.

But the Spartans have a goalie in fellow junior Brady Govero who is just as hot as Bely.

“Both teams are at top of their level,” Bely said. “I can’t be worried about the other team as much because worrying about them is not really going to help my game. But if I just think about what I'm going to do to get that championship, then I think things will work out.”