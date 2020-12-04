Special teams help Summit knock off Fox

FENTON — The Summit hockey team could have let a frustrating start snowball into an avalanche of negativity. Instead it took inspiration from it.
The Falcons, after killing the first four penalties of the game, scored three consecutive power-play goals in the second period to beat Fox 5-2 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at the Fenton Forum on Friday night.
“The penalty kill was a big inspiration,” Summit assistant coach Don Hager said. “I mean we killed three or four in that first period so you always build momentum if you have a solid penalty killing unit.”
Salvatore Cerrato had a goal and two assists and Tyler Catalano notched his team-leading third goal of the season and added a helper for Summit (2-0). Zachary Martin had a goal and two assists, Justin Massara and Jamen Massara also scored, and Aiden Bosek made 14 saves.
Jacob Horrall and Jason Piwowarczyk scored for Fox (2-1). Ethan Jourden made 23 saves.
Summit took control in a penalty-filled second period that included a pair of two-man advantages.
The Falcons evened the game on their first two-man advantage. Cerrato set up Catalano from the left circle to make it 1-1 with 8:32 left.
Cerrato gave Summit a 2-1 lead with 5:03 left in the second on the next two-man advantage as his wrister found the upper corner through traffic. Martin got his second assist of the game on the goal.
“We knew we had to stay clean and stop taking penalties and the other team just kept sucking into the physical hockey,” Martin said. “We knew as long as we played as a team, our power play was good enough.”
Justin Massara made it 3-1 with Summit’s third power play goal of the second, burying a perfect feed from Catalano with 2:19 left.
“We've got a very experienced power play unit,” Hager said. “The kids know how to move the puck. That unit’s been together for a couple years now. So, they're experienced and just know where people are at without having to think about it.”
Jamen Massara’s first of the year at the 3:44 mark of the third gave Summit a three-goal lead. It was the Falcons’ first even strength tally of the contest.
Piwowarczyk added a short-handed goal for Fox a couple minutes later.
Jack Kohlmann hit the post as Fox attempted a late comeback, but Bosek made several saves to keep the Warriors at bay.
“I thought there was a couple really good saves that really helped keep that momentum,” Hager said. “You get a goal like that sometimes you can feel your momentum slide away and he didn't allow that to happen.”
Martin added an empty netter for the Falcons.
“They're a team with a strong offense,” Martin said. “We just knew we had to get the red line, get the puck deep and just pressure their defense and keep the puck down in the offensive zone to hold the lead.”
Aided by a pair of early power plays, Fox carried the early play in the first period but couldn’t solve Bosek. The Warriors’ best chance came off the stick of Kyle Kelley, who unleashed a slap shot from the right point that clanged off the post.
Fox finally capitalized on its fourth man advantage of the opening frame on a Horrall goal with 2:20 left. Horrall gained the zone and used a Summit defender as a screen to beat Bosek to make it 1-0.
“I think five-on-five we definitely had them beat,” Fox assistant coach Chad Boehner said. “And so, you can blame it on penalties or whatever you want. But when it comes down to it, it's a mental game, and you can't beat yourself.”
12/04/2020 - ice hockey - Fox vs Summit
