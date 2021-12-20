Special teams push Westminster past Priory

Westminster’s special teams lived up to their name Monday night.

The Wildcats got a power-play goal and killed off three penalties, including a crucial 5-minute major, to beat Priory, 5-3, in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Recreational Complex.

Caleb Bross and Joseph Morici each scored twice, and London Jett also scored for Westminster (6-5-1). Emily Griege made 38 saves.

“They goal is to not get penalties,” Westminster coach Dean Penberthy said. “There were a lot of penalties tonight for whatever reason … we had some defensemen playing forward and we had to shift a lot of things around after the 5-minute deal and they did what they had to do to keep them on the outside.”

The turning point came on the 5-minute penalty kill that spanned from the second to the third periods. Westminster was protecting a 4-2 lead against a Priory power play that entered the contest with 14 goals in just 12 games.

Griege made several saves to keep the Rebels at bay.