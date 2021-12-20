Special teams push Westminster past Priory

Westminster’s special teams lived up to their name Monday night.
The Wildcats got a power-play goal and killed off three penalties, including a crucial 5-minute major, to beat Priory, 5-3, in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Kennedy Recreational Complex.
Caleb Bross and Joseph Morici each scored twice, and London Jett also scored for Westminster (6-5-1). Emily Griege made 38 saves.
“They goal is to not get penalties,” Westminster coach Dean Penberthy said. “There were a lot of penalties tonight for whatever reason … we had some defensemen playing forward and we had to shift a lot of things around after the 5-minute deal and they did what they had to do to keep them on the outside.”
The turning point came on the 5-minute penalty kill that spanned from the second to the third periods. Westminster was protecting a 4-2 lead against a Priory power play that entered the contest with 14 goals in just 12 games.
Griege made several saves to keep the Rebels at bay.
“We got lucky with it being split between the two periods, we got a little bit of break,’ Griege said. “Then they got a penalty in the middle of it, so that gave us hope, and shutting them down really changed the momentum of the game.”
The Priory penalty during that span proved to be pivotal as Morici’s second of the game was scored just five seconds into the 4-on-4 play. The goal came right off a faceoff 10 seconds into the third period and gave Westminster a commanding 5-2 lead.
“We definitely did not have the momentum on our side and then with that goal it just kind of helped us get back out and get moving again,” Morici said.
After squandering a 2-0 lead to start the game, Westminster scored three straight times to take control of the game.
Morici regained the lead for Westminster, banging home a loose puck in the crease to give the Wildcats a 3-2 lead with 6:11 left in the second period.
Bross scored his second of the game two minutes later to give Westminster a two-goal lead. Zackary Kilgore got an assist, giving him three helpers on the Wildcats first four goals.
“We're all clicking,” Bross said. “Everybody's doing their part. We're moving the puck well, getting shots, getting good rebounds.”
Maxwell Wagener scored twice and had an assist and Charlie Walker had a goal and an assist for Priory (8-5). Cody Schwoeppe made 15 saves.
Bross gave Westminster an early lead, scoring on a breakaway off a slick forehand-backhand combination to make it 1-0 just 2 minutes and 22 seconds into the game.
Jett’s power play goal extended Westminster’s lead with 2:17 left in the opening frame.
“All of our lines are just doing their part and our ‘D’ are doing what they need to do,” Morici said.
Walker answered for Priory 44 seconds later, putting home a feed from Wagener to get the Ravens back to within one.
Wagener drew Priory even at the 4:27 mark of the second period, roofing a shot from the right circle. Wagener added a late goal in the third.
The Wildcats broke a 5-game winless streak against Priory, in what could be a Wickenheiser Cup playoff preview. Westminster’s last win against the Rebels came on Nov. 26, 2012. The teams didn’t play each other between 2014 and 2017.
Westminster has rebounded after a 1-3 start.
“We've had a couple of kids that haven't been here because of concussions, and they made a big difference,” Penberthy said. “There was a game where we played with eight kids, there were a couple games where we played with nine kids, and we've played some tough teams.”