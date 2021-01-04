Stephens' save of penalty shot helps Seckman top Westminster for sixth successive victory

Seckman’s Mason Stephens lived the dream scenario for most goalies Monday night.
Stephens stopped Westminster’s top scorer Caleb Bross on a penalty shot with 4:53 left in a one-goal game to preserve a 4-3 win for Seckman in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game at Kennedy Recreation Center.
“I saw that he wasn't doing too many moves, so I just gave him a poke check and it paid off,” Stephens said.
It’s a favorite move for the netminder in practice.
“He was really good all night long,” Seckman coach Kory Haywood said. “He faced 35 shots, gave up three goals. Two of the three were on second chances when he made the first save.”
Collin Johnson had a goal and two assists, Drake Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Dominic Erson and Hayden Berberich also scored for Seckman (8-2), which won for the sixth straight time.
“We had a really good squad last year, but they just finally seem to understand everything we want them to do,” Haywood said. “So, for the most part they eliminate mistakes, they play really simple and don't try to be fancy.”
Bross and John Schweppe had a goal and an assist and Joseph Morici also scored for Westminster (1-6-2). Tommy Le made 24 saves.
Westminster assistant coach David Tharenos said they were given the option of a penalty shot or power play.
“With (Bross) we knew that we wanted the penalty shot,” Tharenos said. “Chances are, he's going to make that, but the goalie had other ideas tonight and shut him down.”
Johnson’s goal snapped a 3-all tie, just 57 seconds after Westminster had evened the contest. Johnson’s knuckler from the right point weaved its way through traffic and into the net.
“The boys battled hard and one thing led to another,” Johnson said. “All that effort comes out in scoring opportunities and we finally capitalized on something and put one up and took that and ran with it.”
The timing of the goal was just as important as its effect on the scoreboard.
“He's had a couple of those from the point this year,” Haywood said. “You’re up 3-1 and then you're tied 3-3 pretty quick, it's a little demoralizing so that was a big boost right off the bat.”
After a dominating start to the second period for Seckman, Morici got Westminster back into the game with his first of the season, poking home a loose puck off a John Freeman shot to cut the Seckman lead to 3-2 with 1:50 left in the frame.
Bross tied the game for the Wildcats just 44 seconds into the third period, burying a bouncing puck that found his stick amid a slew of players in front of the Jaguars’ net.
“We had our opportunities, we just can't capitalize on simple things, but we played a really disciplined game,” Tharenos said. “I was very happy that we stayed out of the box, and we got to see a pure 5-on-5 hockey game tonight.”
Schweppe gave Westminster a 1-0 lead at the 4:28 mark of the first period, finishing a perfectly executed two-on-one rush with Bross created when a Jaguars defender fell at center ice.
The Wildcats kept up the pressure and had the majority of the chances in the opening period, but Stephens kept Seckman close with several tough stops including a nice poke check on a Michael Ottsen break after the Westminster forward used his speed to split the Jaguars defenders.
Wilson evened the contest 43 seconds into the second period, using his stick to create an odd man rush into the Westminster zone. Le tried to come out and poke the puck away, but Wilson chipped it away from the prone netminder and slid it into the open net.
The goal seemed to give Seckman a jolt of energy.
Joseph Sinak III rang a shot off the post a minute later before Erson found the back of the net on a wrap around to give Seckman a 2-1 lead at 4:31 of the second.
Berberich extended Seckman’s lead midway through the second, showing speed and quick hands on his drive to the net for his fifth goal of the season.
“We’re just keeping the gas pedal down,” Johnson said. “We want to be a Challenge Cup team and we want to show that we're not team to mess around with.”