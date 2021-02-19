Stern's three-goal game helps Ladue take series opener from Fort Zumwalt West

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — There was no big celebration for Ladue’s Dylan Stern, just a wave to his parents.
Stern scored three times to lead Ladue to a 6-1 win over Fort Zumwalt West in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.
Game 2 of the best-of-3 will be Feb. 26, with a winner-take-all minigame if needed immediately after.
“I expected everybody on the team to play with 100 percent of what they got,” Stern said. “I just trusted my teammates.”
Ryan McKenzie, Michael Gakhutishvili and Luke Lochmoeller also scored for Ladue (16-1-4), the No. 2 seed. Matthew Keoshkerian had a pair of assists and Maksim Bely made 17 saves.
Aaron Hemmer scored and Samuel Zgiet made 21 saves for Zumwalt West (14-5-2), the No. 3 seed.
“We just didn’t get bounces to go our way,” Zumwalt West captain Owen McNamee said. “We just looked flustered with the puck and couldn’t do anything clean.”
Ladue took control with two late goals in the second period.
Gakhutishvili got the Rams going as his drive from the left circle found its way through the 5-hole to make it 3-1 with 5:51 left in the second.
“We lost a faceoff and I saw it go behind the net,” Gakhutishvili said. “It was coming along the boards and saw the goalie cheating a little bit and I knew that was my opportunity to throw it on net.”
Stern followed with a wrister through traffic for his second goal of the game with 1:30 left in the second. Keoshkerian’s feed set up Stern in the slot to give the Rams a commanding three-goal lead heading into the third.
“They have great players and they can score a lot of goals,” Ladue coach David Brousseau said. “I don’t know if momentum is as big a deal as we think it is when they have the firepower they have.”
Zgiet made the save of the game early in the third, getting his pad on a point blank one-timer by Gakhutishvili.
But Ladue got the exclamation point a couple minutes later on a Lochmoeller laser from the slot to make it 5-1 midway through the third.
Stern then capped his night with a wicked wrister into the top corner late in the third to complete the hat trick.
“It was amazing,” Stern said. “I looked directly up at my parents and gave them a wave. It’s what we’ve been working for all season.”
Stern gave Ladue the lead just 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the game, capitalizing on a rebound of a Julian Scheer shot off a faceoff deep in the Zumwalt West zone.
“He’s a good player,” Brousseau said of Stern. “He plays well on both sides of the ice. He’s a leader. He takes pride in being our captain and he leads by example.”
McKenzie added to the Rams’ lead with a perfect tip of a Keoshkerian shot that clanged off the post and in at 5:59 of the first.
Hemmer got Zumwalt West back in it with a quick wrister on a partial break with 6:29 left in the first. A nice outlet pass from McNamee created the opportunity.
McNamee expects a better effort from the Jaguars with their season on the line next week.
“We’ve got to come out more physical and just do the little things,” McNamee said. “Get pucks in deep. Get pucks to the net. I don’t think we did enough of that today.”