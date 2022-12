A 6-foot-2 forward, Ruder figures to be one of the area’s top forwards this season. A key cog in the Spartans’ run to the Challenge Cup final last season, he posted 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) including a three-goal performance in the Game 2 of the semifinal round. This season he and fellow forward Nicholas Salthouse will provide senior leadership and a potent one-two offensive punch. Ruder is off to a fast start this season with 5 goals and 5 assists in nine games.