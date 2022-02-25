Two late goals lift CBC past De Smet in Challenge Cup semifinal opener

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — There was no panic in CBC senior Charlie Wind.

The Cadets captain had a simple message for his teammates as they faced a 1-0 deficit against De Smet in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.

“I was just telling everyone we just have to keep playing our game,” Wind said. “We had a little bit of a break, but we had to get back to our game, get pucks deep, get dirty.”

Wind led by example, with a goal and an assist and getting involved in a multiplayer scrum in front of the CBC net in the third period as the Cadets came back for a 4-2 win.

“He gets a big goal like that, he’s there for his teammates, he played a gritty game,” CBC coach John Jost said. “He can beat you in so many ways and he did that tonight.”

Game 2, with a winner-take-all minigame if needed immediately after, is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Centene.

Nicholas Jones, Brenden Korte and Theodore Richardson III also scored for CBC (19-2-2). Jack Solomon made 22 saves.

JD Duenwald and Nicholas Salthouse scored for De Smet (14-6-3). Brady Govero made 21 saves.

Korte’s power play goal with 4 minutes and 13 seconds left in the third period broke a 2-all tie and stood as the game-winner.

“That kind of almost took the air out of them,” Korte said. “They had a lot of momentum before that play and then that happened and we had all the confidence in the world after that, so it was a huge turning point.”

Richardson sealed the game with an empty netter with 52.5 seconds left.

“It was a really good hockey game, two really good hockey teams, and it will be that way tomorrow,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “It was one of those game where whoever had the momentum last was probably going to win the game, and they got that power play and took advantage of it.”

Jost said Solomon was the difference. The junior netminder stood tall throughout, especially during an early third-period push by the Spartans.

“He’s always good and some of those key saves right off the bat in the third period, they came out flying,” Korte said.

Govero continued his impressive playoff run with a couple of tough saves during an early CBC power play and then robbed Wind with a dazzling glove save later in the first period.

Duenwald’s power-play goal gave De Smet a 1-0 lead at the 5:04 mark of the second. Duenwald tipped in a Tyson Davenport slap shot from the point for his second goal of the postseason and fourth overall.

Jones finally solved Govero with 3:04 left in the second to even the game for CBC.

The goal was the first given up by Govero in the postseason. Govero, who had a pair of shutouts in the previous round, had stopped the first 59 shots he faced in the postseason.

Wind gave CBC a 2-1 lead, tipping in a Thomas LaVigne slapshot with 24 seconds left in the middle frame.

“It’s playoffs and you’ve got to get to the dirty areas and score those greasy goals,” Wind said.

Salthouse made it 2-all for De Smet with a power-play goal at 5:10 in the third period. The goal came seconds after CBC was whistled for an extra penalty after a scrum in front of the Cadets’ net.

“We stuck with it and its tough against that team. They don’t give you a lot defensively,” Jost said. “We had to work for every inch we got.”