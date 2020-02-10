Vest scores twice as Vianney advances to Challenge Cup semifinal

MANCHESTER — Henry Vest missed a chunk of the regular season with his Triple-A team. The Vianney sophomore is making up for it in the postseason.
Vest, who scored just four goals all year, has three in his last two playoff games, including two more Monday night to help the Golden Griffins to a 6-1 win over Priory in a Mid-States Challenge Cup quarterfinal at Queeny Ice Rink.
“I’m just playing with good players,” Vest said. “We have a great team here and we’re finally clicking. I feel like we’re working together a lot better than we were in the beginning of the season.”
Vianney (18-7-1), which shutout the Rebels 5-0 in Game 1 on Friday, advanced to a semifinal and will face Lafayette, which advanced with a 2-2 tie against Marquette. It is the first semifinal appearance in 10 years for the Griffins and the 15th overall, which is third most in Mid-States history behind CBC and De Smet.
Alex Fendler had a goal and two assists, Adam Rischbieter had a goal and an assist, and Alex Gaither and Joseph Schulze also scored for Vianney. Joey Boccardi and Will Gruener each had a pair of assists and Nicholas Niemeier made 21 saves.
Charlie Walker scored for Priory (19-5-2) and Zachary Pechman made 37 saves.
Vianney had the jump from the opening faceoff, putting six of the first seven shots on net with a relentless forecheck.
The Griffins took advantage of the early momentum with two goals in a 41-second span.
“That’s huge when you’re playing a team that’s fighting for their life and is that skilled,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said of the fast start. “They’ve got some skilled guys that can really move. They had a big surge there in the second. Nobody wants to go home.”
Rischbieter got Vianney going, banking his shot off the post 3 minutes and 59 seconds into the first period. Fendler followed by burying a rebound off of a Gruener shot to make it 2-0 at 4:40.
“Hard work, getting pucks deep, back-checking, all the little stuff,” Fendler said. “We do everything as a team. It’s a lot easier that way.”
Pechman made a dazzling stick save later in the first while sprawled on the ice. But before he could recover, Gaither put away the loose puck to make it 3-0 with 5:23 left in the opening period.
Vest extended it to 4-0 with a power play goal 25 seconds into the second period.
“Henry’s great all over the ice and he finally found his scoring touch,” McGlynn said. “I don’t know if he took scoring pills or what caused that, but he’s starting to light the lamp.”
Walker gave Priory some life with a power-play goal at 4:35 of the second.
With the ice tilted in the Rebels’ favor, Niemeier was called on to make several big saves to preserve the advantage, including going post-to-post to thwart a Sawyer Lownsdale chance and stopping a Logan Boatright drive on a two-on-one rush.
“We had our chances,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “We had a couple odd-man rushes. A couple loose pucks in the crease that we just couldn’t find the way home. If we knock any of those in, it’s probably a different story. But we didn’t capitalize and Vianney was very good on the forecheck with us today and we couldn’t match it.”
Niemeyer stopped 36 of the 37 shots he saw in the series.
“He’s huge,” McGlynn said. “In numerous games he’s held us in there. He makes those big saves.”
Vest restored order with his second goal, using a Priory defender as a screen, to make it 5-1 with 1:14 left in the second.
Schulze added a power-play goal with 8:16 to play.
“It feels amazing to be a part of it,” Vest said. “I love doing this. It’s so much fun and I can’t wait for more.”