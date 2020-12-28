Vianney battles back to earn tie against CBC

AFFTON — Vianney goalie Isaac Mejia Troop knew he was in for a heavy workload Monday night against CBC.
The Cadets didn’t disappoint, but neither did Mejia Troop.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore stood tall between the pipes and his teammates erased a two-goal deficit as Vianney earned a 3-3 tie against CBC in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Affton Ice Rink.
“It was fun getting to see those pucks,” Mejia Troop said. “I just have to stay focused and rely on my teammates to get me through it.”
John Dapron had a goal and an assist, Thomas Gruener and Blake Kern also scored for Vianney (3-4-2). Mejia Troop made 37 saves.
Nicholas Puricelli, Thomas Lavigne and Michael Kennedy scored for CBC (5-0-3). Jack Solomon made nine saves.
Dapron’s wrap-around goal with 40 seconds left in the second period changed the game.
“I was coming up the ice with Alex Gaither,” Dapron said. “He dumped it in, and I went straight in that corner to try to win the battle and right as I got it behind the net, I looked at the goalie and I saw him move off the post. I knew I was going to wrap it around and it worked.”
Suddenly the jump CBC had for most of the first two periods shifted to the Vianney side.
Kern’s first of the season drew Vianney even as his knuckler from the point found its way under the cross bar to tie the game 3-3 at 6:16 of the third period.
“We started going hard and things started to go our way,” Dapron said. “We were getting the bounces after that goal. I feel like our team momentum went right up and we started playing our game again.”
CBC feverishly tried to regain the lead, but Mejia Troop turned away several quality chances down the stretch, including a couple as the Cadets crashed the net in the game’s final minute.
Mejia Troop kept it simple during the final seconds.
“Pretty much just stop puck, keep it out and not let them score a goal,” he said.
Vianney had a chance as time expired, but Solomon got a piece of a Henry Vest blast.
CBC had to settle for its third tie in its last five games.
“These are the games we can really learn from,” CBC coach John Jost said. “We've got some older players here that understand that this happening right now isn't necessarily the end of the world. We need to be playing our best hockey in February and that's our goal.”
CBC dominated play in the first period, outshooting Vianney 21-4.
The Cadets finally found the back of the net on their 17th shot of the period, with a deflection off Puricelli’s stick from a Tyler Williams shot with 3:37 left.
Lavigne doubled the Cadets’ advantage a couple of minutes later with a slapshot through traffic. His first of the season gave CBC a 2-0 lead with 1:09 left in the first.
CBC had several chances to take an even bigger lead, but Mejia Troop stood tall amid wave after wave of shots. The Golden Griffins netminder made five saves during an early CBC power play including saves on a pair of Connor McCaffrey chances from the slot.
“Isaac was one of our major things this game,” Dapron said. “We could not have done without him. He had amazing game; a lot of key saves for us.”
Gruener got Vianney back into it, cleaning up a rebound from a Dapron shot to cut the deficit to one at 5:54 of the second period.
Kennedy gave CBC some cushion with a one-timer from the slot off a Nicholas Jones feed from behind the net. Kennedy’s first of the season gave the Cadets a 3-1 lead with 4:40 left in the second.
“I thought that was the best start we had all year as far as energy and moving the puck and just I thought everybody played for each other tonight,” Jost said. “The difference was we had a chance to go up by three goals and we didn't do it. We let them right back in the game and that changed the momentum for them.”