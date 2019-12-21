Vianney displays scoring depth in win over Oakville

AFFTON — The Vianney hockey team prides itself on its depth. It showed on Saturday night.
Playing without a couple key players who were with their Triple-A team, the Griffins received offensive contributions throughout their lineup in a 5-1 win over Oakville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Conference game at the Affton Ice Rink.
Alex Gaither had a goal and an assist and Cameron Beck, Marcos Pankey, Joseph Schulze and Henry Vest also scored for Vianney (7-4), which won for the sixth time in its last seven tries.
Joseph Peters, Will Gruener and Alex Fendler each had a pair of assists for the Griffins, while goalie Nicholas Niemeier made 10 saves to run his record to 4-1.
Oliver Right scored and Chase Christopher made 31 saves for Oakville (3-7-1).
“We got a lot of pucks to the net and their goaltender is a (heck) of a goaltender,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said. “We knew that going in so we concentrated on throwing a lot of shots on him.”
Vianney, which has scored a Municipal Conference-high 54 goals, capitalized on a pair of power plays to set the tone.
A Schulze power play goal gave Vianney a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the first period. The Griffins needed just seven seconds to convert on the man advantage.
Vianney needed just 21 seconds to capitalize on its next power play. Fendler, who assisted on Schulze’s goal, used his speed to get around a couple of Oakville skaters and set up Beck for a one-timer to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead at 4:16 of the second period.
“I got a regroup and I looked up and there was no one near me,” Fendler said. “I put my head down for a second, there was another guy, so I put it between his legs and I saw my teammate backdoor, so I slid it to him.”
Vest finished a 2-on-0 with his second goal of the season three minutes later to make it 3-0. A Gaither pass to Adam Rischbieter created the break and Rischbeiter found Vest for the finisher.
Right got Oakville on the board with 5:58 left in the second. He pounced on a rebound for an unassisted power play goal to make it 3-1.
“I think our guys stuck to our system early,” Oakville coach Phil Jacquot said. “Obviously they scored two or three power plays goals which ended up being the difference tonight. But 5-on-5, I was happy with how we played, controlled the play for the majority of the first period, but you’ve got to find a way to score goals.”
Right’s shot was just one of four for the Tigers in the second, who were outshot 14-4 in the middle frame. Christopher kept Oakville in the game with several strong saves including a nice glove grab on a Timothy Pazdernik blast late in the second.
“Chase is probably one of the best goalies in the league and we lean on him heavily pretty much every night,” Jacquot said. “That’s what he does night in, night out.”
Gaither pushed the Vianney lead to 4-1 just 49 seconds into the third with a nice deflection of a Gruener shot and Pankey capped the scoring late in the period off a feed from Blake Kern.
“We were pretty much pressuring them whenever we can and really not letting them have the puck at all,” Gaither said.
Paced by a relentless forecheck and backcheck, Vianney tilted the ice even more heavily in its favor in the third, outshooting the Tigers 14-1.
“We play inside out pressure all over the ice,” McGlynn said. “It just worked out tonight. I think we kind of wore them down.”