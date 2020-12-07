Vianney gets offense going to beat Lafayette in return from two-week layoff

CHESTERFIELD — A long layoff didn’t affect Vianney forwards Gianluca Boccardi and Alex Fendler.
The Griffins were sidelined since Nov. 23 due to coronavirus restrictions and weren’t allowed to practice during that time.
But Boccardi and Fendler quickly erased any thoughts that Vianney’s offense would be rusty in its return to action Monday against Lafayette.
Boccardi scored three goals and had an assist and Fendler scored once and had three assists as Vianney beat Lafayette 8-5 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.
“We’re best friends off the ice,” Boccardi said. “We know where the other one is at all the time.”
John Dapron had a pair of goals and two assists and Alexander Gaither and Evan Welker also scored for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Isaac Mejia Troop made 26 saves.
Andrew Knapp had two goals and an assist and Sam Rubenstein and Justin Sprague each had a goal an assist for Lafayette (1-2). Alexander Schmitt also scored and Christopher Adams and Konner Canova combined for 21 saves.
After getting shut out in its season opener Nov. 23, Vianney’s offense exploded for three goals in a four-minute stretch in the first period.
Dapron got the salvo going, banging home a rebound off a John Verdu shot to give the Golden Griffins a 1-0 lead midway through the first.
Welker followed three minutes later by one-timing a Dapron feed into the back of the net with 4:16 left.
“It's all about energy,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said. “Get that energy going and we’re hard to stop.”
Boccardi made it 3-0 Vianney just 68 seconds later, causing Lafayette coach Jim Carrico to switch goalies to try to spark his team.
“You've got to be ready to go from the first drop of the puck,” Carrico said. “If you think you're going to wait 10 minutes to get involved in the game, it's not going to work for you. You're going to end up being down three goals right off the bat.”
Boccardi capped a dominant opening period for Vianney with his second goal with 29 seconds left.
Lafayette got back into the game with a pair of goals in the first 55 seconds of the second period.
Rubenstein got the Lancers on the board 27 seconds in on a Jack Carrico assist.
Schmitt followed 18 seconds later, beating Mejia Troop on his blocker side with a quick wrist shot to cut the Vianney lead to 4-2.
Boccardi swung the momentum back Vianney’s way with his third goal of the game. Boccardi appeared to partially fan on the shot and the puck knuckled its way into the net to give the Golden Griffins a 5-2 lead at 6:18 of the second.
After picking up assists on each of Boccardi’s three goal, Fendler found the back of the net by showing a burst of speed to get around the Lancers defense and then finishing with a nice backhand-forehand combo to restore Vianney’s four-goal lead with 5:57 left in the second.
“We’ve been playing together for seven or eight years,” Fendler said of he and Boccardi. “And we’ve been on the same line for all of that time so that helps.”
That didn’t last long as Lafayette answered 43 seconds later as Knapp scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season to make it 6-3.
Knapp cut it to 6-4 with 2:13 left in the second, knocking the puck to himself out of mid-air to create a breakaway and buried it in the top right corner.
“We fought hard tonight,” Jim Carrico said. “I thought the kids played really well and had much better effort tonight than we did Friday night against De Smet. We just didn't get the win tonight.”
A slick move by Gaither created a 3-on-1, which was fittingly finished by Gaither to extend Vianney’s lead to 7-4 with 45 seconds left in the second.
“Just responding,” Fendler said. “Every time they would get a goal or two, we would answer.”
Sprague’s backhand 56 seconds into the third once again got Lafayette to within two, but that was as close as the Lancers got as Dapron added an empty netter for Vianney.
“We found our offense tonight, but I'm a little concerned about the defense,” McGlynn said. “We got to tighten that up all the way around the board, so we'll get it done. We just need to get out and practice. We haven't had a practice yet.”
