Vianney seeks redemption against CBC in Mid-States championship

Vianney senior defenseman Joey Boccardi remembers the beatdown applied Nov. 29, 2018, by CBC.
“Last year we lost 9-0 against them,” Boccardi said. “It just hurt.”
There have even been bigger margins of victory for the Cadets during a 46-game win streak against the Golden Griffins on the ice that dates to Feb. 22, 2007.
But Boccardi and his Vianney teammates have one last chance at redemption this season on the Mid-States Club Hockey Association’s biggest stage — the Challenge Cup championship at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Enterprise Center.
“I wouldn’t want to play any other team,” Boccardi said. “I want to beat the top team in the finals if we’re going to do it.”
While Boccardi can remember each loss to CBC, he can’t remember the last time Vianney played in the Challenge Cup championship. That’s because he wasn’t born yet.
Vianney (20-8-1) will play for the top trophy for the first time since 2001 and its first championship since 1996.
“I don’t think they realize what it’s going to be like down there,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said of the Challenge Cup championship atmosphere. “Hopefully they don’t get caught up in the moment and they just play the game.”
CBC (27-1) is a fixture in the Challenge Cup final. The Cadets are in their seventh title game appearance in the last nine seasons and seek their 17th title in 49 years of Mid-States hockey.
While CBC has established itself as a dynasty, don’t count on Vianney breaking out any clips from the movie “Miracle” or even considering itself as an underdog.
While Vianney did lose two regular-season games in the series this season, CBC needed a third-period comeback to win 3-1 on Dec. 6 and a late goal in the third period for a 2-1 win Jan. 10.
Moreover, Vianney beat CBC 5-3 in final of the Top Hat preseason tournament. That performance helped give Griffins players belief they could win the championship.
“A win would be everything for this organization,” Vianney senior Timothy Pazdernik said. “Little kids always watch the Mid-States finals. A lot of kids see us win and would want to come and play for Vianney.”
While the players got a boost of confidence from the Top Hat triumph, McGlynn believed in this team’s potential much earlier.
“Towards the end of last year I could see it,” McGlynn said. “You’ve got to learn how to win and learn how to get over some of these bumps in the road during the regular season and we started doing it a little last year. We fell off in the playoffs and I could see it in their faces and they came in roaring and ready to go.”
Bolstered by a strong group of seniors including Boccardi, Pazdernik, Joseph Schulze, Nicholas Niemeier, Will Gruener, Cameron Beck, Stuart Laub, Tanner Placke, William Dapron, Marcos Pankey and Adam Rischbieter, the Griffins have mix of veteran leadership with talented younger players.
That doesn't mean Vianney’s road to Enterprise Center was smooth. The Griffins lost 3-1 in the first game of their semifinal series Feb. 22 against Lafayette, forcing them into a must-win situation in the second game Feb. 29.
“I couldn’t fall asleep that night, it was a terrible performance, nobody showed up,” Boccardi said. “We came out too confident and they are a hard-working squad and if you don’t pay a hard-working game they will beat you.”
Vianney responded with a 3-0 win in the second game. After a scoreless mini-game and five-minute sudden-death period, the Griffins punched their ticket to the Challenge Cup final following a six-round shootout.
CBC offers a different challenge.
“I think we match up well against them,” McGlynn said. “I think Lafayette was a different kind of team, a different type of game. They were big and strong, where as CBC is a bit more skilled. Besides a few seniors, we’ve got a lot of talented younger kids the same as CBC does, so I think it will be more of a skill-type game.”
Since Vianney and CBC are Mid-States Municipal Conference rivals, there will be no surprises on the scouting reports.
“We have to take it like any other game,” Pazdernik said. “We know there will be a lot of people there watching. But we have to rely that our training and our practices have helped us all year to play in this big moment.”
Both teams have high-octane offenses and lock-down defenses.
The biggest question comes in goal. Niemeier will get the start for Vianney, but CBC has two strong net minders in Ryan Yaeger and Matt Smith. The Griffins don’t know which one will get the start for the Cadets.
Boccardi welcomes the challenge.
“You can’t just focus on one player because they have a lot,” Boccardi said. “You’ve just got to play strong ‘D’ and play physical on them, just wear them down kind of, maybe get in their heads, that’s the only way you can really do it.”