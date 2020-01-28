Vitali fends off late surge as Alton edges O'Fallon

O’FALLON — Alton goaltender Caleb Vitali had an ominous case of déjà vu.
Four times so far this season, the Redbirds have let one-goal leads slip and had to settle for ties.
Once again, Alton was nursing a one-goal advantage against O’Fallon with less than three minutes to play and had to fend off a power play in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest.
“It’s about an every game occurrence,” Vitali said. “I do what I can and if it gets by me there’s nothing I can do about it.”
It turned out that he was able to do plenty. Vitali came up with the final three saves of a 24-save night to help the Redbirds kill off the man advantage and preserve a 3-2 win on Tuesday at McKendree Rec Plex.
Zachary Carter scored twice and Tristen Seymour added another for Alton (7-12-4), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
“This game is probably one of the top games we’ve had this year as far as all around good game,” Alton coach Mike Edwards said. “Still a lot of things to work on, but it’s was probably the best total effort. We played a full three periods tonight.”
Jackson Winkler had a goal and an assist and Hunter Shull also scored for O’Fallon (9-14-1), which has lost its last two after winning five in a row. Goaltender Aaron Kirkpatrick made 27 saves.
Seymour put Alton up for good at the 5 minute, 47 second mark of the first period with a breakaway goal.
Carter doubled it with a power play goal two minutes later, banging in a rebound off of a Kieran Favazza shot for his fifth tally of the season.
“We played our positions a lot better,” Edwards said. “We didn’t give away a lot of odd man breaks. We cleared the front of the net out. We blocked all the traffic we had and we also took the puck to their net.”
Vitali didn’t relax even with the early edge.
“It puts more stress on me because if it gets tied up its on me,” Vitali said. “It almost did there but I was able to keep it out.”
Kirkpatrick kept the Panthers in it with several saves during an Alton flurry with five minutes left in the first. The Redbirds had 10 of the first 12 shots on goal.
Shull got O’Fallon going 50 seconds into the second period with a power play goal. Shull buried a Winkler feed on a three-on-one to cut the deficit in half.
Carter regained the two-goal advantage for the Redbirds at 3:37 of the second, going top shelf with a wrister from the left circle for his second goal.
“It was kind of just about getting it to the net,” Carter said. “Hoping for a rebound but it kind of just made its way in.”
Winkler got the Panthers to within one again with his seventh of the season with 4:11 left in the middle frame. Winkler used an Alton defender as a screen to sneak a quick wrist-shot inside the post.
Vitali preserved the Alton lead heading into the third period, making several toughs saves during an O’Fallon power play late in the second. He then shut the door in the third when the Redbirds were called for a penalty with 2:52 to play.
“The first period we started a little slow, but our effort was there in the second and the third,” O’Fallon coach Ben Leonard said. “They guys looked good, they played well and we’ll see Alton again I’m sure in the playoffs.”