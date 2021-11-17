Vito Biondo III, senior, De Smet

A 6-foot defensemen, Biondo sets the tone for the Spartans with his work ethic. As a junior, he helped De Smet's defense allow just 1.83 goals a game. Biondo provided an offensive touch with 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and also had a penchant for the dramatic, scoring with 24 seconds left to force a minigame in the Challenge Cup semifinals. Considered one of the best blue liners in the area, Biondo is slated to play on top of the Spartans’ power play and lead the penalty-kill unit.