Vossmeyer scores three goals in Francis Howell's shutout of Duchesne

ST. PETERS — Kyle Vossmeyer knew he had to step up for his Francis Howell hockey team Friday night.
Mission accomplished.
Vossmeyer scored three goals and added an assist for the Vikings in an 8-0 win over Duchesne in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game at the Rec-Plex. Howell was missing some of its top offensive players because of club commitments.
“We were missing a lot of kids, so I knew I had to come out here and play my best,” Vossmeyer said. “I'm usually not the top scorer but I had to be for tonight.”
He had plenty of help.
Ethan Degroat had two goals and an assist, Wyatt Sirimaturos had a goal and an assist, and Colton Kozma and Trey Grzybinski also scored for Howell (2-0). Isaac Dill and Zachary Harristahl each had two assists and Joseph Christophel made 12 saves.
“We're lucky that we have a lot of kids in the program,” Howell coach Larry Bumb said. “We're going to be missing kids every game and it gives everybody a chance to step up and get the job done when the time comes and the ones that we had tonight, they did a great job.”
Jackson Winkles and Jacob Burke combined to make 30 saves for Duchesne (0-3-2), who was also missing some of its top players for the same reason.
“We got a lot to work on when our when we have our big horses out of town,” Duchesne coach Joe Rupp said. “So, we got to get these guys used to playing with the guys in the locker room that we got.”
Howell set the tone from the start, outshooting Duchesne 14-2 in the first period.
Degroat gave Howell the lead on a set play from a faceoff. His wrister trickled in under Winkles’ pads to make it 1-0 at 6:52 of the first.
“The big thing since most of our guys were missing is just try to get in a few in and we would probably be fine after that after,” Degroat said.
Vossmeyer doubled the Vikings’ advantage with a strong individual effort to win the puck from a pair of Pioneers defenders in the corner and he found the upper corner to make it 2-0 with 4:47 left in the first.
Howell capped a dominating frame with a shorthanded goal with 45 seconds left. Vossmeyer and Degroat created an odd-man rush and Vossmeyer timed his pass to Degroat perfectly allowing him to just tip it into the open net.
“We allowed I think it was four shots in the first and he (Christophel) wasn't lying any in so that was good for us,” Vossmeyer said.
Howell continued its offensive barrage in the second period with a pair of breakaway goals just 15 seconds apart.
Kozma got it started by finishing on a nice forehand-backhand combination at the 4:19 mark. Vossmeyer followed moments later with his second of the game to make it 5-0 Vikings.
Grzybinski scored Howell’s second shorthanded goal of the game, capitalizing on a turnover at center ice late in the second.
Rupp decided to relive Winkles with Burke in the third period, but it had nothing to do with Winkles’ play.
“I think he battled well and played a good game,” Rupp said. “It's unfortunate that he faced so many odd-man rushes. We took him out in the third because we didn't want him to get beat up too bad.”
Sirimaturos and Vossmeyer added goals late in the third.
Christophel didn’t have a lot of work, but he was up to the task on quality chances by Duchesne’s Matthew Elgart and Andrew Trupiano late in the second and Nathan Bruno in the third.
Christophel and fellow netminder Stephen Tiemeyer each have a shutout for Howell, which has outscored its opponents 15-0 in its first two games. Add freshman Audrey Abeln into the mix and the Vikings have plenty of options in the net.
“I have three very good goaltenders,” Bumb said. “It'll be a struggle for me to find playing time for all of them, but that's a good problem to have.”
Francis Howell 8, Duchesne 0
