Wagener, Kraus lead Priory past Fort Zumwalt West

WENTZVILLE — Priory senior Maxwell Wagener proved it was quality over quantity Friday.
With junior hockey commitments looming this weekend, the Priory forward’s ice time was extremely limited against Fort Zumwalt West in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at Wentzville Ice Rink.
Wagener made the most of his opportunities Friday, scoring two goals and adding a pair of assists to lead Priory to a 5-3 win.
Wagener, a newcomer to the Ravens through the draft, has fit in quickly. He attends Mehlville High, which doesn’t have a team.
“It's been a lot of fun,” Wagener said. “I made a lot of new friends very quickly.”
Scoring in bunches helps solidify that bond.
It was Wagener’s second four-point game of the season and his first multi-goal effort. He notched a goal and three assists against Northwest on November 11.
“He's a top player on a Triple-A team right now,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “His skill set is just another weapon in our quiver here. Among one of the best assets is he gives us really balanced lines. So, we can put him out there on the top line, power play, penalty kill if we need to, and when he's here, we can move our centers around. We’ve got three strong lines that are rolling.”
Gabriel Kraus scored twice and Charlie Walker also scored for Priory (5-2). Cody Schwoeppe made 18 saves.
Jameson McGrath, Daniel Rudman and Aaron Hemmer scored for West (2-3). Jack Keachie and Jackson Winkles combined for 21 saves.
Wagener gave Priory an early lead, ripping a shot just inside the blue line to make it 1-0 at the 4-minute, 24-second mark of the first period.
“The opposing crowd was yelling at me, so that got me fired up to score,” Wagener said.
McGrath evened the contest for West with a power play goal midway through the first.
“It's a good team so they're tough to come back on,” West coach Paul Johnson said. “I thought our second and third period we started to pull it together a little bit, but they've got some amazing speed on that team and they can finish.”
Kraus regained the lead for Priory, clanging a shot off the post with 4:28 left in the opener.
“Their game was obviously really physical, so our game plan was just to get pucks deep, work them down low, just fire shots on net and get the screen and pucks went in early,” Kraus said.
Two minutes later, Wagener’s power play goal gave Priory a 3-1 lead.
Walker’s power play goal 1:47 into the second made it 4-1 Ravens. Wagener, who also assisted on Kraus’ goal, picked up another assist to give him a four-point night.
“Max really helped with our team on our offense,” Kraus said. “All of us together we just keep bringing goals and it's been really good for us.”
Kraus added to the Priory lead late in the second picking the top left corner on a quick wrist shot.
Rudman’s fifth of the season 75 seconds later for the Jaguars cut the deficit to 5-2.
Hemmer tried to bring West back in the third, scoring his team-high ninth goal early in the frame and clanging a wrister off the post 30 seconds later.
Hemmer again hit the post in the final minute as the Jaguars couldn’t cut any further into the lead.
“It was kind of a challenging crowd and a challenging ice rink,” Getz said. “They came with a lot of speed and a lot of physicality and we weathered it well.”
It was the first meeting in over 12 years between the schools, with the last meeting Nov. 6, 2008. Priory improved to 2-1-1 all-time against West.
“It just allows you to see that speed outside of your conference and that skill that you try to match up with,” Johnson said. “It's a great thing for these kids to see. And then hopefully they start stepping up and playing with these types of teams."