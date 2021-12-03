Wagener, Kraus lead Priory past Fort Zumwalt West

Walker’s power play goal 1:47 into the second made it 4-1 Ravens. Wagener, who also assisted on Kraus’ goal, picked up another assist to give him a four-point night.

“Max really helped with our team on our offense,” Kraus said. “All of us together we just keep bringing goals and it's been really good for us.”

Kraus added to the Priory lead late in the second picking the top left corner on a quick wrist shot.

Rudman’s fifth of the season 75 seconds later for the Jaguars cut the deficit to 5-2.

Hemmer tried to bring West back in the third, scoring his team-high ninth goal early in the frame and clanging a wrister off the post 30 seconds later.

Hemmer again hit the post in the final minute as the Jaguars couldn’t cut any further into the lead.

“It was kind of a challenging crowd and a challenging ice rink,” Getz said. “They came with a lot of speed and a lot of physicality and we weathered it well.”

It was the first meeting in over 12 years between the schools, with the last meeting Nov. 6, 2008. Priory improved to 2-1-1 all-time against West.