Wagener's goal lifts Priory over Lafayette to win Wickenheiser Cup for first time since 2007

By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Maxwell Wagener’s wild hockey ride had a storybook ending.
Wagener, a senior at Mehlville High, was just hoping to get drafted before the season. That wish came true when Priory coach Jason Getz drew his name out of the player pool hat.
“I had no clue (about Priory),” Wagener said. “Honestly, I was hoping just to get drafted.”
Wagener rounded out a potent attack and ended the season by scoring the game-winning goal as the Ravens edged Lafayette 2-1 in the Wickenheiser Cup title game Friday at Centene Community Ice Center.
Wagener was awarded the game’s MVP.
“He’s insane,” Priory senior Charlie Walker said. “What a goal. What an addition to the team. He’s a great player.”
Ryan Lally also scored for Priory (23-6), which won its third Wickenheiser Cup but first since 2007. William Azrak made 23 saves.
“I don’t know if it was fate, but holy cow everything came up roses,” Priory coach Jason Getz said.
Greyson Eble scored and Konner Canova made 20 saves for Lafayette (10-15-3), which had won its last seven games.
Wagener broke a 1-1 tie with 2:52 left in the second period. He intercepted a Lafayette clearing attempt and ripped a wrister after a pretty toe-drag around another Lancers defender.
“The boys were hyped after that,” Wagener said. “It was a great feeling.”
Wagener had a chance to give Priory an insurance goal with a breakaway late in the third period, but Canova got his stick on the puck to keep the Lancers’ hope alive.
Azrak made it stand up despite relentless pressure from Lafayette, which pulled its goalie for the extra attacker for the game’s final 86 seconds.
Lally gave Priory a 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the game, knocking in a loose puck after a poke-check from Noah Stutzer freed the puck in the Lancers’ crease.
“We had to stay focused and not play scared of them,” Walker said. “If we would have played scared of them, we would have lost.”
Canova kept Lafayette in it early as he was peppered with 11 shots in the first period, including three on a Priory power play. He also got help from his crossbar as Wagener came inches away from adding to the Ravens’ lead.
“We got after them,” Getz said. “We tried not to let them dictate the play. Our forecheck was on. Guys were blocking shots, we were backchecking. We didn’t make anything easy for them.”
Azrak stopped all seven shots he faced in the opening frame, including a nice blocker save on a Shane Robinson drive with a minute left.
“Azrak was there when we needed him,” Getz said. “It wasn’t always pretty at times, but we got it done.”
Eble drew Lafayette even with an unassisted goal in the second period. Eble forced a turnover at the Priory blue line and his shot deflected off the stick of a Ravens defender to make it 1-1 with 5:04 left.
“It was a very resilient season for these boys,” Getz said. “I never thought it would end up in a 2-1 game. They just kept battling. They just kept finding ways.”
The Priory Ravens pose with the Wickenheiser Cup championship trophy Friday after beating Lafayette 2-1 at Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
Rick Ulreich
