Walker continues piling on the points for Priory against John Burroughs

CHESTERFIELD — Priory forward Charles Walker continued his scoring barrage Friday.
Walker scored twice, giving him a team-high 12 goals this season, and also added three assists as Priory beat John Burroughs 7-1 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Division game at the Maryville University Ice Center on Friday night. He now has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in eight games.
“I'm just kind of going with the flow,” Walker said. “Nothing really special. Just having fun out there.”
Patrick O’Keefe had a goal and two assists and Gabriel Kraus, Cameron Phillips, Henry Leritz and Gary Gaertner also scored for Priory (5-1-2). William Azrak made 15 saves.
The Ravens ran their unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1), thanks to a string of strong opening periods which was an area the team struggled with early in the season.
“The guys have been working hard here,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “They found the back of the net and yeah, first period woes are a little bit behind us now, but we're a lot better team we score first and get out early and make other teams have to respond to our style of play.”
Eric Sauter scored and Drew Wunderlich made 25 saves for Burroughs, which was playing its season opener after a school decision to shut down sports until after finals due to coronavirus concerns.
“That was one of the first things we talked about in the locker room, you know, realizing our level of conditioning where we're at versus what they've built up over seven games,” Burroughs coach Clayton Bury. “And this was one of our first real looks at what regular season hockey looks like because we've only got to play one preseason game so far.”
Priory scored two goals in a 38-second span early in the first period to take control of the game.
Walker took advantage of a generous bounce to give the Ravens the lead at the 2:11 mark. An O’Keefe shot ricocheted off the end boards directly in front of the Burroughs net and Walker didn’t miss.
Phillips followed moments later with an unassisted goal to make it 2-0.
O’Keefe extended the Priory lead to three late in the first, tapping home a perfect feed from Walker.
“We were struggling really to get these fast starts, so it's kind of nice tonight where Chuck and I had a couple off the bat,” O’Keefe said. “Chuck and I have played together four years on Priory and we just kind of know where each other are at all times.”
Burroughs had its chances in the opening, but Azrak was up to the test including making pad saves on great chances by Burroughs’ Charlie Karlovic and Sauter midway through the first.
“We broke down defensively quite a bit there,” Getz said. “Maybe we were a little too eager to get jump up offensively. But yeah, we let him kind of high and dry there and he bailed us out.”
Priory outshot Burroughs 10-3 in the second period and added it its lead in the process.
Leritz made it 4-0 completing a perfectly-executed two-man break with Montana Vacha at the 5:25 mark.
Three minutes later, Kraus found the puck amid a scramble and put it in to make it 5-0 and Gaertner added another with a minute left.
Sauter got Burroughs on the board at 4:36 of the third.
“I'm encouraged by the heart of our team,” Bury said. “We didn't give up. We keep fighting and that's the big part of this team.”
Walker responded 75 seconds later. He now has eight goals in his last three games.
While the individual numbers are nice, Walker is more focused on Priory’s team success.
“We just want to win,” Walker said. “We're just one of these teams that want to grind for it.”
12/18/2020 - ice hockey - John Burroughs vs Priory
