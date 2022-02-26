Walker's deflection lifts Priory past Parkway West in Wickenheiser Cup minigame

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Priory senior Charlie Walker has a highlight reel full of pretty goals, but his dirtiest might be his favorite.

Walker’s goal with 26 seconds left lifted Priory to a 2-1 win over Parkway West in a winner-take-all minigame in their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series Saturday afternoon at Centene Community Ice Center.

Priory (22-6) advanced to the Wickenheiser Cup championship game against the winner of Lafayette/Summit at Centene scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.

The series-winning goal came on a deflection off a Gabe Kraus slapshot. In fact, Walker’s stick never touched the puck.

“It hit me in the arm,” Walker said. “I just said we’ve got to get to the middle of the net, we’ve got to score, we’re not going to lose this game.”

The goal was a true team effort. Kraus made the shot, Walker was in the right place and freshman Jack Leritz was brought into the game to clog the front of the net.

“Our player of the game today was Gabe Kraus,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “We had a lot of guys that were just doing things that don’t go into the stat sheet, whether it’s a blocked shot or starting the regroups, chipping pucks along the boards or just being hard on the back check and creating opportunities for those stud players to get open ice.”

Ethan Smith gave West (11-12-5) the lead in the minigame, scoring at the 2-minute and 51-second mark, but Maxwell Wagener answered 22 seconds later for Priory on a wrap-around to tie it 1-all.

“That was huge,” Getz said. “We were more or less on life support. We kind of gave up a cheap one and we weren’t getting anywhere near our game.”

Dexter Brooks had two goals and an assist to lead West to a 4-2 win in Game 2, forcing the minigame.

Quinn Waddell had a goal and an assist and Mason Hawver also scored for the Longhorns. Spencer Usry made 18 saves.

Walker and Cameron Phillips each had a goal and an assist, while William Azrak made 25 saves for Priory.

Brooks gave West the lead three minutes into the game with a shot from just inside the blue line that found the upper corner of the net after weaving through traffic.

It took Priory just 19 seconds to cash in on its first power play of the game as Phillips tied it at 1-all at the 6:17 mark of the first period.

Brooks struck again early in the second, skating from between the circles to the far rights side where he once again found the upper corner to give the Longhorns a 2-1 lead at the 3:28 mark.

Hawver added to West’s lead 59 seconds later with a quick wrister from the left circle.

Walker got Priory back in it with a power-play goal, banking in a shot off a Longhorns defender to cut it to 3-2 at 6:25 of the second.

“We just had to focus and stop playing (bad), honestly,” Walker said. “Our seniors, we all just had to pick it up.”

Waddell got it back for West with a power-play goal 46 seconds into the third period.

Usry made several dazzling saves as Priory ramped up the pressure, including denying Wagener on a breakaway.

Getz knows it won’t get any easier in the championship.

“You don’t get to this game and play bad teams,” Getz said. “We have an idea what we’re up against and were very excited to be there. We’ll be ready.”

Walker said the path to a championship will be lined with more greasy goals.

“Dirty goals is how we’re going to beat whoever we’re playing next,” Walker said. “We’re not going to be able to score pretty goals in the next game so we’re going to have to do whatever we can.”