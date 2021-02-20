Weatherford's fourth playoff shutout lifts Marquette past De Smet in semifinal opener

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Marquette goalie Isaac Weatherford knew he needed a repeat performance from the last time he faced De Smet.
But he was even better the second time around.
Weatherford made 39 saves to shut out the Spartans for the second time in a row as Marquette pulled out a 2-0 win in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Saturday night.
“We kept doing the same thing, all four lines going all night long,” Weatherford said. “I believe in all 20 guys and they’re going to do their job and I’m going to do mine.”
Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Centene. If De Smet wins, a winner-take-all minigame would be played immediately after.
John Bush scored the eventual game-winner late in the third period and Trent Lewis added an empty netter for his varsity goal for the winners in a game that played out very similar to the last meeting between the two clubs, which Marquette won 1-0 on a third period goal despite being heavily outshot.
Weatherford made 33 saves in that game for the Mustangs (11-10-1).
Brady Govero made 12 saves for De Smet (16-4-2).
“They’re good and the ice is tilted, and we hung on,” Marquette coach Gary Tockman said. “We know our goaltending is our strength, so we just played to that. We live and die by our goaltending and right now we’re living.”
Bush’s goal, a bank shot off Govero’s pad from behind the net, snapped a scoreless deadlock with just 3:37 left.
“I was hoping to take the shot, but the ‘D’ took my slot, so I just came in and drove the net,” Bush said.
Govero made several tough stops to keep Marquette off the scoreboard in the first period. The De Smet netminder had a nice poke check to break up an early rush, made a nice save on a Tyler Sillanpaa drive from the slot, and went side to side to get his pad on a Marquette 3-on-1 break late in the frame.
“I thought we played a little too much as individuals, especially the first and second period,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “We talked about that between periods and we adjusted our game plan. I thought we were really good in the third period.”
Weatherford came up with a big sprawling save to stymie a De Smet 3-on-1 break early in the second period. The Mustangs goalie also made several tough saves during a Spartans’ power play late in the second.
It was Weatherford’s fourth shutout of the playoffs.
“He’s in the zone,” Tockman said. “He sees it and you just keep riding him.”
Weatherford continued to frustrate De Smet by stopping a breakaway by Anthony Conti in the third period.
“There’s a lot of kids on De Smet that I’ve played with or played against and I didn’t pay against that kid,” Weatherford said. “So, I tried to read it off his stick and saw that he was going to go blocker, so I just reacted and got the majority of the puck.”
De Smet outshot Marquette 16-3 in the second period and 16-5 in the third.
If the Spartans are going to come back, they have to solve Weatherford. De Smet has not scored on Marquette in 92:21 of game time going back to Jan. 16.
“It’s more of the same that we had in the third period,” Durso said. “Nice thing is we’ll be the home team next game so well have the matchups we want and hopefully we’ll use that to our advantage.”