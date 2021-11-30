Webster Groves blanks Clayton, off to its best start in 19 years

“I'm pretty used to a slow start for us,” Mackie said. “I wasn't too worried. I know my boys normally get it going in second or third period.”

Webster kept Mahoney busy in the second period, outshooting Clayton 15-3.

Leahy made it 2-0 Statesmen, poking home a loose puck amid a scrum in front of the net just 19 seconds into the second period.

Keane gave Webster a three-goal lead with 6:42 left in the second, cleaning up the rebound off a Thomas Leahy shot.

Keane made it 4-0 Statesmen, chipping in his fifth of the season with 14 seconds left in the second.

“They're very soul crushing to the other team,” Keane said of getting late goals. “I think it gives us some momentum moving into the next period.”

Mackie continued to dazzle with a sprawling save to rob Feinstein as the Clayton forward was unmarked at the side of the net late in the second.

Mager, Lang and Boland added third period goals as Webster put the game out of reach.