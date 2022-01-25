Webster Groves comes back to beat Ladue in key Central Division game

WEBSTER GROVES — Webster Groves junior Daniel Leahy has scored some big goals, but possibly none bigger than the one he scored Tuesday night.

Leahy’s goal with 5 minutes and 7 seconds left in the third period broke a 2-all tie and helped push the Statesmen to a 4-2 win over Ladue in a key Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Division game at Webster Ice Rink.

“I thought the defender was going to play me more and I was going to give it to Max (Boland) and hopefully he would score, but he decided to play Max and Max made a great dish back to me and I was able to sneak it by,” Leahy said.

Kyle Mager’s empty netter sealed the comeback win, which put Webster (15-4-0) in control of its own destiny for the Central Division crown. Webster just needs a win over Parkway South in the season finale Saturday to claim its first division title since 2008.

“We've been talking about that all year” Webster coach Tim Keenan said. “The names on that board and what it means to the alumni, the pride that we have in us as an organization and being a part of this community, playing for your school.”

Mager had a hat trick and Brayden Mackie made 20 saves for Webster.

Mackie made the lead stand with several tough saves in the third as Ladue made a late push. The Rams thought they had scored on three separate occasions, but Mackie somehow kept the puck from inching over the goal line.

“That second one especially had me scared,” Mackie said. “I had to push out to make sure it didn’t go in, but I had it.”

Ryan Acree and Nicholas Zitzmann scored for Ladue (13-4-2). Matthew Zitzmann made 17 saves.

Acree gave Ladue the early lead 3:43 in by capitalizing on a fortunate bounce as the puck deflected off a Webster defenseman’s stick right to Acree at the side of the net.

Nicholas Zitzmann banged home a rebound to give the Rams a 2-0 lead with 1:39 left in the first period.

“I saw a lot of really good things in the first period, but I didn't think our energy was really into that game fully,” Keenan said. “Something we talked about during the game was just the will to win and getting it done.”

Mager got Webster on the board with a power-play goal five minutes into the second period, ripping a slap shot from the high slot that clanged in off the bottom of the crossbar.

“Just putting in that first in the net that just really opened it up,” Mager said. “Once we got the confidence, I think we all started just coming together.”

Both goalies made tough saves in a wild sequence late in the second. Mackie dropped to the butterfly to deny a Ladue flurry that led directly to a 3-on-1 rush for Webster, only to have Matthew Zitzmann hold his ground to protect the Rams' lead.

Mager scored again with no time left in the second to draw the Statesmen even at 2-all.

A late-season win against the defending Wickenheiser Cup champions is a big confidence boost for Webster. It may also have postseason seeding implications.

“It will affect the seeding for sure,” Keenan said. “I’m not sure how much, but it could be the difference between us playing a 5 or 6 seed versus an 11 or 12.”

But for now, the only thing Webster is focused on is clinching the division title with a win over a tough Parkway South team Saturday. The game has an even higher meaning for Mackie, who attends South.

“I’m kind of nervous,” Mackie said with a smile. “It would be hard going to school on Monday if we lose.”