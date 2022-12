The Vikings’ captain, this 6-foot defenseman’s work ethic and example has left an impression on the entire program. Sirimaturos doesn’t get beat in his own zone and always finds a way to make his teammates around him better. An unselfish player, he has great vision and he can make a quick pass to start the Vikings in transition. Sirimaturos also has an offensive touch to his game, with a goal and four assists in his first seven games this season.