Illinois High School Association cancels spring season

The Illinois High School Association has canceled 2020 spring sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IHSA board of directors made the announcement after meeting by video conference Tuesday. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker canceled on-campus schooling for the remainder of the 2019-20 session.

“We support the decision by Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

Spring sports sponsored by IHSA are: baseball; softball; track and field; girls soccer; boys tennis; boys volleyball; lacrosse; girls badminton; boys gymnastics; bass fishing; and water polo.

"My heart breaks because this is the moment we've all waited for — our senior year to shine," said East St. Louis boys track coach Barry Malloyd, whose team was the defending Class 2A state champion.

"Prom, graduation, where your family and parents can come see you in this celebratory hour and they will get none of that. Not even a yearbook. It's as if their senior year didn't happen and that's what breaks my heart. Not so much about the sports but because these are memories and moments that we who have experienced these things cherish for a lifetime. That's what breaks my heart."