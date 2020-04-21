Illinois High School Association cancels spring season

The Illinois High School Association has canceled 2020 spring sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSA board of directors made the announcement after meeting by video conference Tuesday. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker canceled on-campus schooling for the remainder of the 2019-20 session.
“We support the decision by Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
Spring sports sponsored by IHSA are: baseball; softball; track and field; girls soccer; boys tennis; boys volleyball; lacrosse; girls badminton; boys gymnastics; bass fishing; and water polo.
"My heart breaks because this is the moment we've all waited for — our senior year to shine," said East St. Louis boys track coach Barry Malloyd, whose team was the defending Class 2A state champion.
"Prom, graduation, where your family and parents can come see you in this celebratory hour and they will get none of that. Not even a yearbook. It's as if their senior year didn't happen and that's what breaks my heart. Not so much about the sports but because these are memories and moments that we who have experienced these things cherish for a lifetime. That's what breaks my heart."
As of Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois has reported 31,508 positive cases of coronavirus and 1,349 deaths.
Illinois joins Missouri, which canceled spring sports April 9. Other states that have canceled spring sports are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.
"As disheartening as the news was from the IHSA today, it was expected," Alton girls soccer coach Gwen Sabo said. "My players, fellow coaches and I all understand the magnitude of COVID-19 and recognize that our top priority must be keeping our communities safe at this time.
In addition to canceling the 2020 spring season, the IHSA board also determined summer contact days also are suspended unless state and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe.
Anderson said in the news release the IHSA will provide a detailed outline to schools when possible.
Malloyd said he has been in constant communication with his athletes throughout the lockdown, which began the third week of March.
"We have made sure that we're getting them all in (colleges)," Malloyd said. "It's a great relief for them as well as their parents that there are scholarship opportunities for their sons to move forward. Because of social distancing, you can't really be around them to see them, to give them a hug and say keep your head up it'll be all right. You can't do any of that, it's been difficult, but it is what it is."
(Jim Faasen contributed to this report)
