Illinois school shutdown puts spring sports on hold

The start of spring sports for Illinois high schools will be delayed after the decision was made to shut down schools throughout the state amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state from Tuesday through March 30.
Many spring sports in Illinois were scheduled to get under way Monday, including baseball, girls soccer and softball.
“Literally, we were getting out of practice and our (athletics director) called me and that is what I'm hearing,” Columbia girls soccer coach Jamey Bridges said. “He told me about what the governor was mandating and that was all he knew. We're assuming it means all practices, games and things like that. We're trying to get more information as to if that means we can do things off site or what it means.”
According to Illinois officials, there are 46 COVID-19 cases statewide, including 14 additional cases of people who tested positive for the virus Friday.
Opening-week events affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the Metro Cup Shootout girls soccer tournament and Prep Baseball Report Metro East Kickoff, which were both canceled.
Matt Troha, an assistant executive director for the Illinois High School Association, said there is not a state-mandated rule banning schools from playing or practicing during this school shutdown.
"They could technically still play games," Troha said.
Mississippi Valley Conference schools Civic Memorial, Highland, Jerseyville, Mascoutah, Triad and Waterloo appear unified in not playing or practicing once schools are shut down Monday.
"We're going to follow the plan by the governor and we're not holding any practices or athletic contests," Highland athletics director Amy Boscolo said. "Our primary concern is our health and safety of our student-athletes and our family."
Triad athletics director Kenny Deatherage said one challenge awaiting all teams is how the season will play out when school does resume.
Will two weeks of postponed games be worked into the rest of the season? Or will those events just be canceled?
"If we have the opportunity to make those up, we'll do what we can," Deatherage said. "We'll be getting into conference play at that time and they will have more importance than the nonconference games."
The Metro East Kickoff baseball tournament was called off Friday before the governor’s announcement.
Multiple teams out of the Chicago area already had decided not to attend before the event officially was canceled.
“We had a gut feeling in terms of playing it safe on the side of caution instead of it being a bad call," O'Fallon baseball coach Joe Bauer said before the announcement. "It's a great event and it's unfortunate for everyone. We think we made the right call. All the teams have been supportive of the right decision."
The IHSA canceled the remainder of the boys basketball playoffs Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That left no state champion crowned since the IHSA began sponsoring the sport for the 1907-08 school year.
No official decision from IHSA was made about spring sports, however, leaving schools and conferences to debate decisions about the proper paths to take.
"We're going to have to sit down from a district perspective and figure out if we're not practicing or not playing," Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox said. "If that's the case, it'll shelf us for a couple of weeks minimum and we'll go from there. I would assume that most, if not all, schools will follow suit."
Teams raring to play next week simply will have to wait out the two-week shutdown.
Training routines and game readiness are part of the challenge when and if the season resumes, Triad girls soccer coach Matt Bettlach said.
“It is a setback because these last two weeks we've been gearing to play,” Bettlach said. “Now, we've got to sit two weeks. We can't be with them to do anything and we've got to rely on them to do stuff on their own. Not being together for two weeks and then coming back together and having to play, it stinks."