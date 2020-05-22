Incarnate Word

Girls basketball: Thrilling quarterfinal victory against Ladue pushed Red Knights to state semifinals for the 11th consecutive season. They finished 27-4 when state tournament was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.

Girls volleyball: Won Metro Women’s Athletics Association title for first time since 2010 and captured a Class 3 district crown before falling in sectional match to St. Dominic. Finished 27-8-1.

Girls swimming and diving: Ellie Wehrmann was All-Metro swimmer of the year, won a state title, was runner-up in another event and helped IWA relays to a pair of podium finishes in Class 1 state meet.

Softball: Scored upset quarterfinal victory at Cape Notre Dame to earn second state semifinal berth in three seasons. Finished fourth in Class 3 with 18-8 record.

Girls cross country: Eighth place in Class 3 after winning Class 3 District 2 team title.

