You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Incarnate Word
0 comments

Incarnate Word

Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Incarnate Word vs. Edwardsville

Edwardsville's Quierra Love guards Incarnate Word's Saniah Tyler during the championship game of the 45th annual Visitation girls basketball tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Girls basketball: Thrilling quarterfinal victory against Ladue pushed Red Knights to state semifinals for the 11th consecutive season. They finished 27-4 when state tournament was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.

Girls volleyball: Won Metro Women’s Athletics Association title for first time since 2010 and captured a Class 3 district crown before falling in sectional match to St. Dominic. Finished 27-8-1.

Girls swimming and diving: Ellie Wehrmann was All-Metro swimmer of the year, won a state title, was runner-up in another event and helped IWA relays to a pair of podium finishes in Class 1 state meet.

Softball: Scored upset quarterfinal victory at Cape Notre Dame to earn second state semifinal berth in three seasons. Finished fourth in Class 3 with 18-8 record.

Girls cross country: Eighth place in Class 3 after winning Class 3 District 2 team title.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports