Individuals

Missouri Class 2 track and field championships

McCluer-South Berkeley's Cheyenne Melvin anchors the Bulldogs to a victory in the 800-meter relay in a Class 2 state meet record time 1:41.18 seconds at the Missouri track and field championships on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Jefferson City, Mo. Chris Auckley | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

BORGIA

Boys track and field, Class 3 100 meters: Sam Schmidt

Boys track and field, Class 3 200 meters: Sam Schmidt

CARDINAL RITTER

Girls track and field, Class 5 100 meters: Aniyah Brown

Girls track and field, Class 5 200 meters: Aniyah Brown

Girls track and field, Class 5 400 relay: Alexis Taylor, Brooklyn Brady, Charlye Moody, Brayanna Washington

Girls track and field, Class 5 800 relay: Alexis Taylor, Brooklyn Brady, Charlye Moody, Aniyah Brown

CBC

Boys track and field, Class 5 100 meters: Jeremiayah Love

Boys wrestling, Class 4 106 pounds: Luke Lilledahl

Boys wrestling, Class 4 170 pounds: Lucas White

Boys wrestling, Class 4 195 pounds: Jack Darrah

CIVIC MEMORIAL

Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 138 pounds: Caleb Tyus

Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 152 pounds: Vinny Zerban

Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 160 pounds: Abe Wojoikiewicz

CLAYTON

Girls swimming, Class 1 100 breaststroke: Kellen Mottl

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 medley relay: Caitlin Kuhlmann, Kellen Mottl, Jilliam Thomason, Anna Stouffer

COR JESU

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Anna Moehn

Girls swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Anna Moehn

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Maddie Palatt

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle relay: Maddie Palatt, Ellie Weckherlin, Ashley Mather, Anna Moehn

Girls swimming, Class 1 400 freestyle relay: Anna Moehn, Ashley Mather, Allie Maloney, Maddie Palatt

DE SMET

Boys wrestling, Class 3 285 pounds: Jacobi Jackson

DE SOTO

Girls wrestling, 174 pounds: Jaycee Foeller

EAST ST. LOUIS

Boys track and field, Class 2A 110 hurdles: DeVontae Ford

EDWARDSVILLE

Boys track and field, Class 3A 100 meters: Brandon Battle

Boys track and field, Class 3A 200 meters: Brandon Battle

Boys track and field, Class 3A 400 meters: Brandon Battle

EUREKA

Girls swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Haiden Schoessel

Girls swimming, Class 2 400 freestyle relay: Marin Lashley, Olivia Dolan, Emma Harris, Haiden Schoessel

FESTUS

Boys track and field, Class 4 3200 relay: Cullen Krieg, Jacob Meyers, Nathan Wolk, Ian Schram

FORT ZUMWALT NORTH

Boys track and field, Class 5 pole vault: Sully Gleason

Boys track and field, Class 5 para 100 meters: Jeffery Files

Boys track and field, Class 5 para 200 meters: Jeffery Files

Boys track and field, Class 5 para 400 meters: Jeffery Files

FORT ZUMWALT WEST

Girls track and field, Class 5 javelin: Julia Crenshaw

FRANCIS HOWELL

Boys track and field, Class 5 javelin: Mason Brock

Girls track and field, Class 5 para 100 meters: Brooke Clemons

Girls track and field, Class 5 para shot put: Brooke Clemons

HERCULANEUM

Boys track and field: Class 3 para 800 meters: CJ Asinger

HERMANN

Girls track and field, Class 3 discus: Kaylyn Powers

HILLSBORO

Boys track and field, Class 4 200 meters: Sam Wright

Boys track and field, Class 4 300 hurdles: Sam Wright

JOHN BURROUGHS

Boys tennis, Class 3 doubles: Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter

Girls tennis, Class 3 singles: Lily Walther

KIRKWOOD

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Ella Pearl

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Alyssa Dennis

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle: Nora Lee Brown

Girls swimming, Class 2 500 freestyle: Nora Lee Brown

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 medley relay: Ella Pearl, Nora Lee Brown, Alyssa Dennis, Sophie Wallace

LADUE

Boys wrestling, Class 3 138 pounds: Jake Mann

LAFAYETTE

Girls track and field, Class 5 3200 meters: Grace Tyson

Girls track and field, Class 5 3200 relay: Hope Ware, Katie Reed, Madison Slater, Grace Tyson

Girls wrestling, 107 pounds: Faith Cole

Girls wrestling, 159 pounds: Josette Partney

LIBERTY

Girls cross country, Class 5 3200 meters: Ally Kruger

LUTHERAN NORTH

Boys track and field, Class 2 800 relay: Jordynn Parker, Jonathan Van Hook, Ali Wells, Brian Brown

LUTHERAN SOUTH

Girls cross country, Class 3: Macy Schelp

Girls track and field, Class 4 800 meters: Macy Schelp

Girls track and field, Class 4 1600 meters: Macy Schelp

Girls track and field, Class 4 3200 meters: Macy Schelp

MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS

Boys track and field, Class 3 para 100 meters: Behren Truemper

Boys track and field, Class 3 para 200 meters: Behren Truemper

Boys track and field, Class 3 para 400 meters: Behren Truemper

MASCOUTAH

Boys track and field, Class 2A discus: Barry Evans

Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 220 pounds: David Polaski

MICDS

Boys swimming, Class 1 100 backstroke: Lee Naber

Boys swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Lee Naber

Boys swimming, Class 1 200 medley relay: Lee Naber, Eric Ji, Greg Dreisewerd, Ryan Mauney

Boys tennis, Class 3 singles: Evan Erb

Boys track and field, Class 3 long jump: Shawn Putman

Boys track and field: Class 3 1600 relay: Novo Onovwerosuoke, Winston Moore, Aaron Hendricks, Tony Nunn

NERINX HALL

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 freestyle: Emily Traube

Girls track and field, Class 4 3200 relay: Marisa Jacknewitz, Madelyn Schillinger, Luciana Medina, Cami Crouch

Girls track and field, Class 4 para shot put: Lana Hill

NORTHWEST CEDAR HILL

Boys track and field, Class 5 high jump: Mikel Davis

PACIFIC

Boys wrestling, Class 3 145 pounds: Callum Sitek

PARKWAY CENTRAL

Girls track and field, Class 4 800 relay: Nnenna Okpara, Skyye Lee, Jessica Parsons, Kayelyn Tate

PARKWAY NORTH

Boys track and field: Class 4 400 meters: Romon Logan

PARKWAY SOUTH

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 butterfly: Kylee Sullivan 

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 individual medley: Kylee Sullivan

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle relay: Logan Knolhoff, Mia Muckerman, Alayna Henage, Kylee Sullivan

PARKWAY WEST

Boys swimming, Class 1 100 breaststroke: Carter Murawski 

Boys swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Will Bonnett 

Boys swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Will Bonnett

Girls swimming, Class 1 100 butterfly: Norah Rutkowski

Girls wrestling, 137 pounds: Paige Wehrmeister

PRINCIPIA

Boys track and field, Class 2 100 meters: Isaam Asinga

Boys track and field, Class 2 200 meters: Isaam Asinga

Boys track and field, Class 2 400 meters: Isaam Asinga

PRIORY

Boys tennis, Class 2 doubles: Christian Djavaherian and Sean Finnie

Boys tennis, Class 2 singles: Preston Achter

ST. CHARLES

Boys wrestling, Class 2 195 pounds: Trey Ward

Girls wrestling, 132 pounds: Sabrina King

ST. CHARLES WEST

Girls cross country, Class 4: Lily Jackson

ST. CLAIR

Boys wrestling, Class 2 132 pounds: Brock Woodcock

ST. JOSEPH'S

Girls tennis, Class 3 doubles: Ellie Choate and Abby Gaines

ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY HIGH

Boys diving, Class 2: Sebastian Lawrence

Boys swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Eli Butters

Boys swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Cooper Scharff

Boys swimming, Class 2 400 freestyle relay: Eli Butters, Jason Cabra, Jonas Hostetler, Cooper Scharff

ST. MARY'S

Boys track and field, Class 3 400 relay: Kevin Coleman, Jamal Roberts, Samuel Williams, Adrian Forbes

ST. PIUS X

Girls cross country, Class 2: Rita Eimer

Boys track and field, Class 2 triple jump: Cole Seek

STEAM ACADEMY AT McCLUER SOUTH-BERKELEY

Girls track and field, Class 2 100 meters: Leah Thames

Girls track and field, Class 2 200 meters: Leah Thames

Girls track and field, Class 2 400 meters: Cheyenne Melvin

Girls track and field, Class 2 800 meters: Cheyenne Melvin

Girls track and field, Class 2 100 hurdles: Chelby Melvin

Girls track and field, Class 2 300 hurdles: Chelby Melvin

Girls track and field, Class 2 800 relay: Leah Thames, Chelby Melvin, Cheyenne Melvin, Safiyah Reed

Girls track and field, Class 2 1600 relay: Chelby Melvin, Myah Coleman, Cheyenne Melvin, Safiyah Reed

TRINITY

Boys track and field, Class 4 triple jump: Myles Norwood

Girls track and field, Class 4 javelin: Sydney Juszczyk

Girls track and field, Class 4 triple jump: Brooke Moore

UNION

Boys track and field, Class 4 100 meters: Daniel Thwing

VILLA DUCHESNE

Girls tennis, Class 1 singles: Lizzie Barlow

VISITATION

Girls tennis, Class 2 singles: Laura Finnie

Girls tennis, Class 2 doubles: Sophia McLellan and Suzanna McLellan

WEBSTER GROVES

Boys diving, Class 1: Bennett Loving

Girls track and field, Class 5 high jump: Eliza Maupin

WESCLIN

Boys track and field, Class 1A 3200 meters: Justin Mumford

WESTMINSTER

Girls diving, Class 1: Margo O'Meara

Boys tennis, Class 1 doubles: Seth Noel and Daniel Stengel

WHITFIELD

Boys track and field, Class 3 400 meters: Jimmy Milgie

Boys wrestling, Class 3 106 pounds: Porter Matecki

Boys wrestling, Class 3 113 pounds: AJ Rallo

Boys wrestling, Class 3 120 pounds: Evan Binder

Boys wrestling, Class 3 126 pounds: Gavin Linsman

Boys wrestling, Class 3 220 pounds: Keith Miley

WOOD RIVER

Girls track and field, Class 2A discus: Jayden Ulrich

Girls track and field, Class 2A shot put: Jayden Ulrich

