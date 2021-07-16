Individuals

BORGIA
Boys track and field, Class 3 100 meters: Sam Schmidt
Boys track and field, Class 3 200 meters: Sam Schmidt
CARDINAL RITTER
Girls track and field, Class 5 100 meters: Aniyah Brown
Girls track and field, Class 5 200 meters: Aniyah Brown
Girls track and field, Class 5 400 relay: Alexis Taylor, Brooklyn Brady, Charlye Moody, Brayanna Washington
Girls track and field, Class 5 800 relay: Alexis Taylor, Brooklyn Brady, Charlye Moody, Aniyah Brown
CBC
Boys track and field, Class 5 100 meters: Jeremiayah Love
Boys wrestling, Class 4 106 pounds: Luke Lilledahl
Boys wrestling, Class 4 170 pounds: Lucas White
Boys wrestling, Class 4 195 pounds: Jack Darrah
CIVIC MEMORIAL
Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 138 pounds: Caleb Tyus
Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 152 pounds: Vinny Zerban
Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 160 pounds: Abe Wojoikiewicz
CLAYTON
Girls swimming, Class 1 100 breaststroke: Kellen Mottl
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 medley relay: Caitlin Kuhlmann, Kellen Mottl, Jilliam Thomason, Anna Stouffer
COR JESU
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Anna Moehn
Girls swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Anna Moehn
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Maddie Palatt
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle relay: Maddie Palatt, Ellie Weckherlin, Ashley Mather, Anna Moehn
Girls swimming, Class 1 400 freestyle relay: Anna Moehn, Ashley Mather, Allie Maloney, Maddie Palatt
DE SMET
Boys wrestling, Class 3 285 pounds: Jacobi Jackson
DE SOTO
Girls wrestling, 174 pounds: Jaycee Foeller
EAST ST. LOUIS
Boys track and field, Class 2A 110 hurdles: DeVontae Ford
EDWARDSVILLE
Boys track and field, Class 3A 100 meters: Brandon Battle
Boys track and field, Class 3A 200 meters: Brandon Battle
Boys track and field, Class 3A 400 meters: Brandon Battle
EUREKA
Girls swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Haiden Schoessel
Girls swimming, Class 2 400 freestyle relay: Marin Lashley, Olivia Dolan, Emma Harris, Haiden Schoessel
FESTUS
Boys track and field, Class 4 3200 relay: Cullen Krieg, Jacob Meyers, Nathan Wolk, Ian Schram
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH
Boys track and field, Class 5 pole vault: Sully Gleason
Boys track and field, Class 5 para 100 meters: Jeffery Files
Boys track and field, Class 5 para 200 meters: Jeffery Files
Boys track and field, Class 5 para 400 meters: Jeffery Files
FORT ZUMWALT WEST
Girls track and field, Class 5 javelin: Julia Crenshaw
FRANCIS HOWELL
Boys track and field, Class 5 javelin: Mason Brock
Girls track and field, Class 5 para 100 meters: Brooke Clemons
Girls track and field, Class 5 para shot put: Brooke Clemons
HERCULANEUM
Boys track and field: Class 3 para 800 meters: CJ Asinger
HERMANN
Girls track and field, Class 3 discus: Kaylyn Powers
HILLSBORO
Boys track and field, Class 4 200 meters: Sam Wright
Boys track and field, Class 4 300 hurdles: Sam Wright
JOHN BURROUGHS
Boys tennis, Class 3 doubles: Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter
Girls tennis, Class 3 singles: Lily Walther
KIRKWOOD
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Ella Pearl
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Alyssa Dennis
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle: Nora Lee Brown
Girls swimming, Class 2 500 freestyle: Nora Lee Brown
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 medley relay: Ella Pearl, Nora Lee Brown, Alyssa Dennis, Sophie Wallace
LADUE
Boys wrestling, Class 3 138 pounds: Jake Mann
LAFAYETTE
Girls track and field, Class 5 3200 meters: Grace Tyson
Girls track and field, Class 5 3200 relay: Hope Ware, Katie Reed, Madison Slater, Grace Tyson
Girls wrestling, 107 pounds: Faith Cole
Girls wrestling, 159 pounds: Josette Partney
LIBERTY
Girls cross country, Class 5 3200 meters: Ally Kruger
LUTHERAN NORTH
Boys track and field, Class 2 800 relay: Jordynn Parker, Jonathan Van Hook, Ali Wells, Brian Brown
LUTHERAN SOUTH
Girls cross country, Class 3: Macy Schelp
Girls track and field, Class 4 800 meters: Macy Schelp
Girls track and field, Class 4 1600 meters: Macy Schelp
Girls track and field, Class 4 3200 meters: Macy Schelp
MAPLEWOOD-RICHMOND HEIGHTS
Boys track and field, Class 3 para 100 meters: Behren Truemper
Boys track and field, Class 3 para 200 meters: Behren Truemper
Boys track and field, Class 3 para 400 meters: Behren Truemper
MASCOUTAH
Boys track and field, Class 2A discus: Barry Evans
Boys wrestling, IWCOA Class 2A 220 pounds: David Polaski
MICDS
Boys swimming, Class 1 100 backstroke: Lee Naber
Boys swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Lee Naber
Boys swimming, Class 1 200 medley relay: Lee Naber, Eric Ji, Greg Dreisewerd, Ryan Mauney
Boys tennis, Class 3 singles: Evan Erb
Boys track and field, Class 3 long jump: Shawn Putman
Boys track and field: Class 3 1600 relay: Novo Onovwerosuoke, Winston Moore, Aaron Hendricks, Tony Nunn
NERINX HALL
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 freestyle: Emily Traube
Girls track and field, Class 4 3200 relay: Marisa Jacknewitz, Madelyn Schillinger, Luciana Medina, Cami Crouch
Girls track and field, Class 4 para shot put: Lana Hill
NORTHWEST CEDAR HILL
Boys track and field, Class 5 high jump: Mikel Davis
PACIFIC
Boys wrestling, Class 3 145 pounds: Callum Sitek
PARKWAY CENTRAL
Girls track and field, Class 4 800 relay: Nnenna Okpara, Skyye Lee, Jessica Parsons, Kayelyn Tate
PARKWAY NORTH
Boys track and field: Class 4 400 meters: Romon Logan
PARKWAY SOUTH
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 butterfly: Kylee Sullivan
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 individual medley: Kylee Sullivan
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle relay: Logan Knolhoff, Mia Muckerman, Alayna Henage, Kylee Sullivan
PARKWAY WEST
Boys swimming, Class 1 100 breaststroke: Carter Murawski
Boys swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Will Bonnett
Boys swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Will Bonnett
Girls swimming, Class 1 100 butterfly: Norah Rutkowski
Girls wrestling, 137 pounds: Paige Wehrmeister
PRINCIPIA
Boys track and field, Class 2 100 meters: Isaam Asinga
Boys track and field, Class 2 200 meters: Isaam Asinga
Boys track and field, Class 2 400 meters: Isaam Asinga
PRIORY
Boys tennis, Class 2 doubles: Christian Djavaherian and Sean Finnie
Boys tennis, Class 2 singles: Preston Achter
ST. CHARLES
Boys wrestling, Class 2 195 pounds: Trey Ward
Girls wrestling, 132 pounds: Sabrina King
ST. CHARLES WEST
Girls cross country, Class 4: Lily Jackson
ST. CLAIR
Boys wrestling, Class 2 132 pounds: Brock Woodcock
ST. JOSEPH'S
Girls tennis, Class 3 doubles: Ellie Choate and Abby Gaines
ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY HIGH
Boys diving, Class 2: Sebastian Lawrence
Boys swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Eli Butters
Boys swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Cooper Scharff
Boys swimming, Class 2 400 freestyle relay: Eli Butters, Jason Cabra, Jonas Hostetler, Cooper Scharff
ST. MARY'S
Boys track and field, Class 3 400 relay: Kevin Coleman, Jamal Roberts, Samuel Williams, Adrian Forbes
ST. PIUS X
Girls cross country, Class 2: Rita Eimer
Boys track and field, Class 2 triple jump: Cole Seek
STEAM ACADEMY AT McCLUER SOUTH-BERKELEY
Girls track and field, Class 2 100 meters: Leah Thames
Girls track and field, Class 2 200 meters: Leah Thames
Girls track and field, Class 2 400 meters: Cheyenne Melvin
Girls track and field, Class 2 800 meters: Cheyenne Melvin
Girls track and field, Class 2 100 hurdles: Chelby Melvin
Girls track and field, Class 2 300 hurdles: Chelby Melvin
Girls track and field, Class 2 800 relay: Leah Thames, Chelby Melvin, Cheyenne Melvin, Safiyah Reed
Girls track and field, Class 2 1600 relay: Chelby Melvin, Myah Coleman, Cheyenne Melvin, Safiyah Reed
TRINITY
Boys track and field, Class 4 triple jump: Myles Norwood
Girls track and field, Class 4 javelin: Sydney Juszczyk
Girls track and field, Class 4 triple jump: Brooke Moore
UNION
Boys track and field, Class 4 100 meters: Daniel Thwing
VILLA DUCHESNE
Girls tennis, Class 1 singles: Lizzie Barlow
VISITATION
Girls tennis, Class 2 singles: Laura Finnie
Girls tennis, Class 2 doubles: Sophia McLellan and Suzanna McLellan
WEBSTER GROVES
Boys diving, Class 1: Bennett Loving
Girls track and field, Class 5 high jump: Eliza Maupin
WESCLIN
Boys track and field, Class 1A 3200 meters: Justin Mumford
WESTMINSTER
Girls diving, Class 1: Margo O'Meara
Boys tennis, Class 1 doubles: Seth Noel and Daniel Stengel
WHITFIELD
Boys track and field, Class 3 400 meters: Jimmy Milgie
Boys wrestling, Class 3 106 pounds: Porter Matecki
Boys wrestling, Class 3 113 pounds: AJ Rallo
Boys wrestling, Class 3 120 pounds: Evan Binder