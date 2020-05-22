Individuals

ALTHOFF
Boys wrestling, Class 1A 182 pounds: Joe Braunagel
BELLEVILLE WEST
Boys wrestling, Class 3A 120 pounds: Josh Koderhandt
CBC
Boys wrestling, Class 4 113 pounds: Santino Robinson
COR JESU
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle: Anna Moehn
DE SMET
Boys wrestling, Class 4 106 pounds: Colton King
Boys wrestling, Class 4 285 pounds: Jacobi Jackson
DE SOTO
Boys wrestling, Class 3 285 pounds: Landon Porter
Girls wrestling, Class 1 166 pounds: Jaycee Foeller
EDWARDSVILLE
Boys wrestling, Class 3A 160 pounds: Luke Odom
FORT ZUMWALT WEST
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 freestyle: Courtney Harris
FRANCIS HOWELL
Girls swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Reagan Cathcart
FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH
Boys swimming, Class 2 diving: Logan Schelfault
Girls swimming, Class 2 500 freestyle: Joanna Dohrman
HILLSBORO
Boys wrestling, Class 3 106 pounds: Gavin Alexander
HOLT
Girls wrestling, Class 1 142 pounds: Esther Han
INCARNATE WORD
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Ellie Wehrmann
JOHN BURROUGHS
Girls tennis, Class 1 singles: Lily Walther
Girls tennis, Class 1 doubles: Samantha Remis and Gabriella Thornton
KIRKWOOD
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 medley relay: Paige Howell, Alyssa Dennis, Ella Pearl, Aloya Swearngin
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 individual medley: Ella Pearl
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 butterfly: Alyssa Dennis
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Ella Pearl
Girls swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Alyssa Dennis
LADUE
Boys wrestling, Class 3 126 pounds: Jacob Mann
LAFAYETTE
Girls golf, Class 2: Brooke Biermann
Girls wrestling, Class 1 110 pounds: Faith Cole
MARQUETTE
Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle relay: Carsyn Cosman, Haley Hume, Maya Esparaza, Amanda Yu
MICDS
Girls cross country, Class 3: Julia Ray
NERINX HALL
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Brooke Punnewaert
NORTHWEST CEDAR HILL
Boys wrestling, Class 4 220 pounds: Chase Stegall
O’FALLON
Girls bowling, Illinois Class 2A: Mary Orf
PARKWAY SOUTH
Boys swimming, Class 1 diving: Brayden Escher
PRIORY
Boys wresting, Class 2 220 pounds: Dalton Bingman
SLUH
Boys swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Cooper Scharff
ST. JOSEPH’S
Girls tennis, Class 2 doubles: Elizabeth Choate and Alexis Woodman
SULLIVAN
Boys wrestling, Class 2 182 pounds: Evan Shetley
TOLTON
Boys wrestling, Class 1 145 pounds: Teague Travis
Boys wrestling, Class 1 160 pounds: Brant Whitaker
Girls swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Lindsey Hervey
TROY BUCHANAN
Girls wrestling, Class 1 120 pounds: Autumn Flanigan
VILLA DUCHESNE
Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle relay: Madelyn Schoedel, Caroline Rodericl, Hattie McNulty, Carly Fesler
VISITATION
Girls swimming, Class 1 100 butterfly: Emily O’Connell
WEBSTER GROVES
Girls wrestling, Class 1 152 pounds: Hannah Jansen
Girls swimming, Class 1 400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Seitz, Lilijana Gregov, Elisabeth Ragan, Parker Hagemann
WESTMINSTER
Girls swimming, Class 1 diving: Margo O’Meara
WHITFIELD
Boys wrestling, Class 1 106 pounds: Alexander Rallo
Boys wrestling, Class 1 113 pounds: Evan Binder
Boys wrestling, Class 1 132 pounds: Connor McAteer
Boys wrestling, Class 1 182 pounds: Chase Brock
