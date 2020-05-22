Individuals
Individuals

From the State champions list: 2019-20 series
Suburban Conference Championships-Yellow and Green pools

Lafayette's Brooke Biermann watches her tee shot on the 12th hole during the 2019 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Crescent Farms Golf Club in Crescent, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

ALTHOFF

Boys wrestling, Class 1A 182 pounds: Joe Braunagel

BELLEVILLE WEST

Boys wrestling, Class 3A 120 pounds: Josh Koderhandt

CBC

Boys wrestling, Class 4 113 pounds: Santino Robinson

COR JESU

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle: Anna Moehn

DE SMET

Boys wrestling, Class 4 106 pounds: Colton King

Boys wrestling, Class 4 285 pounds: Jacobi Jackson

DE SOTO

Boys wrestling, Class 3 285 pounds: Landon Porter

Girls wrestling, Class 1 166 pounds: Jaycee Foeller

EDWARDSVILLE

Boys wrestling, Class 3A 160 pounds: Luke Odom

FORT ZUMWALT WEST

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 freestyle: Courtney Harris

FRANCIS HOWELL

Girls swimming, Class 2 50 freestyle: Reagan Cathcart

FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH

Boys swimming, Class 2 diving: Logan Schelfault

Girls swimming, Class 2 500 freestyle: Joanna Dohrman

HILLSBORO

Boys wrestling, Class 3 106 pounds: Gavin Alexander

HOLT

Girls wrestling, Class 1 142 pounds: Esther Han

INCARNATE WORD

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle: Ellie Wehrmann

JOHN BURROUGHS

Girls tennis, Class 1 singles: Lily Walther

Girls tennis, Class 1 doubles: Samantha Remis and Gabriella Thornton

KIRKWOOD

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 medley relay: Paige Howell, Alyssa Dennis, Ella Pearl, Aloya Swearngin

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 individual medley: Ella Pearl

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 butterfly: Alyssa Dennis

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 backstroke: Ella Pearl

Girls swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Alyssa Dennis

LADUE

Boys wrestling, Class 3 126 pounds: Jacob Mann

LAFAYETTE

Girls golf, Class 2: Brooke Biermann

Girls wrestling, Class 1 110 pounds: Faith Cole

MARQUETTE

Girls swimming, Class 2 200 freestyle relay: Carsyn Cosman, Haley Hume, Maya Esparaza, Amanda Yu

MICDS

Girls cross country, Class 3: Julia Ray

NERINX HALL

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 individual medley: Brooke Punnewaert

NORTHWEST CEDAR HILL

Boys wrestling, Class 4 220 pounds: Chase Stegall

O’FALLON

Girls bowling, Illinois Class 2A: Mary Orf

PARKWAY SOUTH

Boys swimming, Class 1 diving: Brayden Escher

PRIORY

Boys wresting, Class 2 220 pounds: Dalton Bingman

SLUH

Boys swimming, Class 2 100 breaststroke: Cooper Scharff

ST. JOSEPH’S

Girls tennis, Class 2 doubles: Elizabeth Choate and Alexis Woodman

SULLIVAN

Boys wrestling, Class 2 182 pounds: Evan Shetley

TOLTON

Boys wrestling, Class 1 145 pounds: Teague Travis

Boys wrestling, Class 1 160 pounds: Brant Whitaker

Girls swimming, Class 1 500 freestyle: Lindsey Hervey

TROY BUCHANAN

Girls wrestling, Class 1 120 pounds: Autumn Flanigan

VILLA DUCHESNE

Girls swimming, Class 1 200 freestyle relay: Madelyn Schoedel, Caroline Rodericl, Hattie McNulty, Carly Fesler

VISITATION

Girls swimming, Class 1 100 butterfly: Emily O’Connell

WEBSTER GROVES

Girls wrestling, Class 1 152 pounds: Hannah Jansen

Girls swimming, Class 1 400 freestyle relay: Elizabeth Seitz, Lilijana Gregov, Elisabeth Ragan, Parker Hagemann

WESTMINSTER

Girls swimming, Class 1 diving: Margo O’Meara

WHITFIELD

Boys wrestling, Class 1 106 pounds: Alexander Rallo

Boys wrestling, Class 1 113 pounds: Evan Binder

Boys wrestling, Class 1 132 pounds: Connor McAteer

Boys wrestling, Class 1 182 pounds: Chase Brock

