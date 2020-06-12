Javelin: Sydney Juszczyk, Trinity
Javelin: Sydney Juszczyk, Trinity

Graduation year: 2021

The 2018 All-Metro newcomer of the year, Juszczyk claimed successive Class 3 state championships in the javelin as a freshman (142 feet, 3 inches) and sophomore (152-1). Her personal best throw of 161-8 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strohbach Invitational is the second longest by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com. Earned all-state honors in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump as a freshman and sophomore. Did not compete as junior due to coronavirus pandemic.

