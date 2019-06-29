Core sports
Boys soccer: Bombers posted an 18-6-1 record and won their second Class 2 state championship in three seasons (2016) and fourth state title overall (Class 1 crowns in 2008, 2013).
Girls track and field: Finished as Class 3 team runner-up at state meet behind three individual titles from Vanderbilt signee Madison Fuller (100, 200 and 400 meters) and two from sophomore Kylie Goldfarb (800, 1600).
Also: Boys basketball, 16-11 (district final); girls basketball, 14-13; girls volleyball, 13-13; girls soccer, 7-7; football, 4-5; baseball, 8-12.
Non-core sports
Girls tennis: Capped a 19-0 season by winning the Class 1 team state championship. Bombers lost a remarkable total of six matches during their team season and won their last eight matches by shutout scores. Individually, Samantha Remis and Gabriella Thornton teamed up to win the Class 1 doubles title and Emily Kantrovitz finished second in Class 1 singles.
Boys tennis: Rarely challenged during a repeat Class 1 team state championship season with an 18-1 record. Also won prestigious DecoTurf team title to open the season in Tennessee. Individually, sophomore Akash Rajan won Class 1 singles title while Sam Wang and Dav Nayak were second in Class 1 doubles.
Girls golf: Rallied in second round to claim Class 1 team state championship, the second in program history. Claire Pan (tied-fourth), Lucy Bloomstran (eighth) and Ann Zhang (tied-14th) earned individual all-state accolades for Bombers, who also won district and sectional team titles.
Boys golf: Earned state team trophy with fourth-place finish in Class 3. Ethan Wang (tied-12th) earned individual all-state honors. Bombers also won sectional team title and were second at district tournament.
Also: Field hockey, 13-7-1 (Midwest Tournament quarterfinal); boys lacrosse, 10-6 (MSLA quarterfinal); girls lacrosse, 8-9 (MSLA quarterfinal); water polo, 10-12.
Individuals
Ranks fourth in area with 22 All-Metro selections, including 10 first-teamers. … Bombers have two athletes signed to play in the NCAA Division I and Division II ranks and another five committed to the NCAA Division III level.