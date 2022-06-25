John Burroughs

Girls basketball: Bombers won the first state championship in program history by beating St. Joseph Benton in a tightly contested Class 4 title game. It capped a 17-game winning streak and 23-4 season, culminating in Bombers’ first state tournament appearance since 2003.

Boys soccer: Metro League champ finished 18-7-1 and third in Class 4, the state’s highest classification, after falling to eventual champ Rockhurst 2-1 in the semifinals.

Baseball: Posted a 26-5 record in a season that ended with a 3-1 loss in the quarterfinals to eventual Class 3 state champion Southern Boone.

Girls volleyball: Won first district title since 2001, finished 23-4-5 after falling in quarterfinals to eventual Class 3 state champion Blair Oaks.

Also: Boys swimming and diving, third place in Class 1; boys basketball, 17-9 district finalist.