Kvidahl: Basketball stops and a Hoosier's heart breaks

It was born in the old Kiel Auditorium.

Anthony Bonner was there. So were Roland Gray, Charles Newberry and Monroe Douglass. These were the pillars of the St. Louis U. men’s basketball team, which finished as the runner up in the 1989 NIT.

They’re the reason I first fell in love with basketball.

I was in fourth grade at Roe Elementary School in the city. My dad and I made a habit of trekking to Kiel Auditorium to watch the Billikens that winter. We met them at Lambert when they returned from New York. I still have the notebook with the autographs from that day.

A few months later, my dad’s job took us from St. Louis to Indiana. Terre Haute to be exact.

After school started a letter came home informing everyone it was time to sign up for winter basketball at the Boys and Girls Club. I told my mom I wanted to play. She went to register me, only to be informed that the waiting list for my age group from the previous year had already filled up the league. I could join next year’s waiting list.